Marlo Mortel nakipag-collab sa American Idol finalist

MAGKAKAROON na naman ng bagong kanta si Marlo Mortel na magiging bahagi ng kanyang Love On Lockdown Originals na ginawa niya habang naka-quarantine siya at nasa ilalim ng ECQ ang bansa.

This time, isang American Idol finalist mula sa 2019 season ang makaka-collab ni Marlo.

Ibinahagi sa amin ng Star Magic artist kung paano nabuo ang collaboration nila ng American Idol finalist na si Evelyn Cormier.

Si Cormier ay kasama sa Top 14 ng American Idol at siya rin ang “Favorite Voice Ever” ng isa sa judges ng AI na si Katy Perry. Ka-batch niya sa naturang season ng singing competition sina Laine Hardy & Alejandro a.k.a. Scarypoolparty

Kuwento ni Marlo, “Naging friends kami thru Instagram, cause I always post her performances sa stories ko dahil fan ako ng voice niya.

“Lagi siyang nagpapasalamat at nire-repost niya hanggang naging friends na kami. Then this year, she also reposts my original songs, kaya I asked her if she wants to be my duet partner and she said yes and she’d love to!”

Ang title ng song na ire-record nina Marlo at Cormier ay “Bones” na sinulat ni Marlo a few weeks ago.

“Wait na lang sa announcement next week! On the process kami sa pagre-record separately — ako dito sa room ko, then siya sa studio at her hometown, New Hampshire. Naka-quarantine din kasi sila sa America tulad natin dito,” lahad pa niya.

Very vocal si Marlo sa pag-amin na fan talaga siya ng Amerian Idol.

“I’m a HUGE fan! Last year, I visited an American Idol venue during my vacation just to have a glimpse. Not knowing that this year, I’ll be collaborating with my personal bet from the same season,” he said.

Sinu-sino pa ba ang gusto niyang maka-collaborate in the future kung mabibigyan ng chance?

“It’s my dream as well to collab with Katy Perry & John Mayer. They’re one of my favorite singer/songwriters!” tugon ng singer-actor.

Sa local singers ay meron din daw siyang dream na maka-collab.

“I’d love to collab with Up Dharma Down or Bamboo,” lahad pa ni Marlo.

Samantala, ang iba pang original songs ni Marlo na part ng kanyang Love On Lockdown Originals ay ang Korona, Seri’s Song, Mayakap Kang Muli, Racing Waters at Unreciprocated.