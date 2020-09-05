Marian Rivera at Rhea Tan sabay kinilala bilang Women of Style and Substance

ADVERTISING

SA PAGGUNITA ni Rhea Tan sa mahigit isang dekada ng tagumpay ng Beautederm ay ibinahagi niya ang kanyang naging humble beginnings.

Aniya, “To those who don’t know, nagsimula lang ako sa pag-sideline. Sa halagang PHP 3,500, I just wanted to find a way to help change my life for my family but I did not expect I would be changing more lives than I could imagine.

“Our sellers growth are my greatest fulfillments, seeing them drive and passion towards success only reminds me why I continue to do what I do. Tulad ko, nagsimula lang sila sa ‘try.’”

Dahil din daw sa sipag nila at tiwala sa Beautéderm kaya unti-unti nilang naaabot ang kanilang mga pangarap.

“Kaya niyo rin ‘yon. Kasi there’s nothing we cannot do. Beautederm is more than just about beauty, it’s a lifestyle. A life changer. A livelihood.

“What started as a “trial” has now become a globally trusted brand, and I want to personally thank you all dahil parte po kayo ng tagumpay namin,” pahayag pa niya.

Isa si Rhea sa People Asia Magazine awardee para sa taong 2020 kasama ang 11 pang outstanding and amazing women who represent its annual Women Of Style & Substance.

Awardee rin ang Beautéderm Home Brand Ambassador na si Marian Rivera na nasa cover ng People Asia Magazine, at si San Manuel Tarlac mayor and Beautederrm ambassador na si Donya Tesoro.

“I thank People Asia Magazine for this honor — to its wonderful staff and to its indefatigable editor-in-chief Ms. Joanne Rae-Ramirez. I am honored and humbled to be in the same category as these awesome women,” lahad ni Rhea.

Ito ang complete list ng Women of Style and Substance 2020 Awardees:

1. Pinky Webb — Filipino broadcast journalist at CNN Philippines

2. Grace Barbers Baja: The Spoiled Mummy with a huge following on social media.

3. Krizzia Ann Loyang Tanabe — CEO of iFranchise Business

4. Jojo Marquez Ocampo — SVP of BPI Consumer Bank

5. Ica Cerafica — one of the leading fashion designers in the Philippines

6. Michelle Gumabao — athlete, TV personality and beauty queen who is a candidate for Miss Universe 2020, and an advocate for Y2P.

7. Mayor Donya Tesoro — young mayor of San Manuel Tarlac

8. Atty. Ruth Castelo — Department of Trade and Industry undersecretary

9. Ms Rhea Tan — Founder and CEO of Beautederm

10. Atty Pilar Nenuca Almira — president and CEO of Cardinal Santos Medical Center and Lourdes, two of the country’s prime hospitals against the pandemic.

11. Dr. Bugs Caslib: An anesthesiologist who has been taken out of the operating room to join the Frontliners in intubating up to 5 people daily in the battle with Covid

12. Ms. Marian Rivera — Spanish-Filipino commercial model and actress who recently made headlines for her feeding programs in line with covid 19.