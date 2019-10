Marco Gallo galit na galit sa doktor na nagtuli sa kanya

ADVERTISING

ANG AKALA namin ay hindi sasagutin ng former PBB teen housemate na si Marco Gallo ang personal question namin sa kanya if he is “cut” or “uncut.” Ang tatay ni Marco ay Italyano at ang mother niya naman ay Pilipina. Sa culture ng mga Italyano kasi hindi uso sa kanila ang pagpapatuli.

“I don’t think it’s an issue. In a medical way, I am. I am – how do you say it – tuli? Coz I remember, it was one of my most traumatic events in my life,” natatawang pagre-recall ng binata na ngayon ay mina-manage na ng Viva.

Ayon pa sa kuwento ni Marco, taong 2008 daw naganap ang circumcision dito sa Pilipinas. He was about 8 years old that time.

“I was screaming. It was like 5 of my titos holding me and after the operation was done, I got so angry to the doctor, I was like, ‘put everything back how it is in Italya,’ pagbabalik-tanaw pa niya sa nangyari.

“I was screaming, I was like, ‘I’m gonna sue you! I’m gonna find you! I’m gonna ruin your life!’ and everything. Coz I thought it was their idea. I didn’t know it was my mom’s,” dagdag niya.

Sa loob ng halos isang linggo ay kinailangan daw niyang magsuot ng palda dahil sa nangyari. Sabi niya raw sa mommy niya, “Mom, why am I a girl now?”

Pero na-realize rin daw niya na okey naman pala ang magpatuli and in fact, he’s proud of it at ganito rin daw ang gagawin niya sa kanyang magiging anak someday.

“It’s actually a good thing. I’m proud of it coz it’s more healthy. I mean, it’s medically proven, it’s actually more healthy for male people, and I’m looking (forward) like someday, for my kids to do it, too, coz my dad was really against it, kasi nga, in Italian culture, they’re really to do that, like you don’t have to touch males’ genital, hindi dapat talaga.

“Pero, wala, sa medical na paraan, it’s been proven na mas maganda ‘yun, so bakit hindi?” pahayag pa ni Marco.

Mapapanood si Marco sa pelikulang Santigwar na showing on October 30 mula sa Horseshoe Studios. The film is directed by Joven Tan at pinagbibidahan ni Alexa Ilacad.