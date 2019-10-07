Manolo Pedrosa, aminadong introvert at mahiyain pa rin hanggang ngayon

AYON sa kuwento ni Manolo Pedrosa, leading man ni Kyline Alcantara sa Black Lipstick, exact opposite raw ang ginagampanan niyang papel sa nasabing pelikula.

“I’m playing as Angelo in the movie. Ako po ‘yung campus hearththrob sa university,” kuwento ng tsinitong binata.

“Funny thing is in real life, I’m not like that. I’m introvert. Honestly, in real life, I only have a small circle of friends. I’m really shy. I’m not as popular as Angelo,” hirit pa ni Manolo.

Masaya rin ang aktor na muling nakasama sa project si Kyline dahil gamay na raw niya itong katrabaho.

“I really had so much fun. ‘Yun nga, the whole cast kasi magkaka-age po kaming lahat and parang I really have relive my college days. Being with these cast, with Kyline, I’ve worked with here in Inagaw Na Bituin, so, I’m very excited.

“Ang saya lang namin sa set nu’ng ginagawa namin ito dahil para lang kaming naglalaro sa location. And direk Julius is a cool guy, ang sarap niyang katrabaho,” reaksyon pa niya.

Samantala, ngayong gabi (October 8) gaganapin ang red carpet premiere ng Black Lipstick sa Trinoma Cinema 2 at bukas, October 9, ang regular showing ng pelikula.

Ang Black Lipstick ay mula sa direksyon ni Julius Ruslin Alfonso at produced ng Obra Cinema ni Pandi Mayor Enrico Roque.

Kasama rin sa pelikula si Migo Adacer bilang isa sa leading man ni Kyline, Kate Valdez at marami pang iba.