‘Malapit na’ at ‘new chapter’ post ni Kris Aquino palaisipan sa maraming netizens

PALAISIPAN kung ano kahulugan ng post ni Kris Aquino sa kanyang social media account na “malapit na” at “new chapter” kung saan inamin niya na super excited siya.

Kris also posted an image with the text “And she never gave up” na may kasamang short letter para sa kanyang avid followers.

“I don’t know if you’re like me, but I somehow believe my mom communicates with me in my dreams, most especially when she wants to reassure me that I’m on the right track,” lahad pa niya.

“Does that happen to you with your loved ones who are now in heaven?.

“I’m blessed because I have sisters who really pray constantly for my happiness… and in a world that seems devoid of loyalty, there are a few good men who have continued to honor my mom’s memory by looking out for her ‘baby,’” patuloy pa niya.

Si Kris, 49, is the youngest of the five children of Cory and her husband former senator Benigno Aquino, Jr.

Tatlo ang kanyang mga kapatid na babae — Ballsy, Pinky and Viel. Her only brother is former President Benigno Aquino III.

“Very soon you’ll know why my sisters & I were prayin’ and why my 2 sons were hugging me because they were so happy that their mama is excited about this next chapter in her life,” she said.

Hindi rin nagbigay ng clue si Kris kung may kaugnayan ba sa professional or personal life niya ang tinutukoy niyang new “chapter” of her life. However, she did mention in comments on her post that she has been busy attending “business meetings.”

“To all of you who have been patiently waiting, and also praying with and for me –malapit na. Thank you for also not giving up,” huling pahayag ni Kris.