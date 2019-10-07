Maja Salvador, waging Best Actress sa Busan

WAGI si Maja Salvador bilang Best Actress sa katatapos lang na Asia Contents Awards na ginanap sa Busan, South Korea last Saturday. Nanalo si Maja dahil sa husay na ipinakita niya sa teleseryeng Wildflower ng ABS-CBN.

Si Maja ay nag-iisang nominee from the Philippines at tinalo niya ang iba pang ASEAN countries nominees.

Sa kanyang speech ay inalala ni Maja ang naging pagganap niya bilang Ivy Aguas at Lily Cruz sa Wild Flower. Malaking pressure daw ito sa kanya bilang actress at nagpapasalamat siya na napagtagumpayan naman niya ito.

Narito ang naging acceptance speech ni Maja sa Busan:

“I’m shaking, good evening everyone, Thank you Asia Contents Awards for this award. Thank you thank you very much. Playing Ivy Aguas and Lily Cruz was a great challenge and pleasure for me as an actor. To paint an honest picture of what she went through knowing that viewers emphatize, cheer and from time to time hate her for her choices. It was an honor to be trusted with this role by our network, ABS-CBN and whole team of Wild Flower, headed by Direk Ruel Bayani, and to my directors Direk Raymund Ocampo, Direk Cathy, to my boss Ms Maru Benitez, the whole team of writers for weaving the story.

“I share this recognition to all of my brilliant colleages in the show most especially to the veteran genius Mr Tirso Cruz III who up my game and encouraged me when I thought I have nothing more to give. To our Star Magic [family], Mr. M, Ms. Mariole, My nanay Nenette, for taking into your care from the day I started my acting journey, Thank you. Thank you for this great honor for the Philippines. My love, I love you.”