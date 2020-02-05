Maja Salvador at Guitar Apparel tuloy pa rin ang partnership

ADVERTISING

NANANATILING celebrity endorser ng Guitar Apparel na almost 60 years na sa clothing industry ang Kapamilya actress na si Maja Salvador.

“I’m so grateful! I’m super happy for the renewal dahil another year para mag grow kami together ng Guitar,” wika pa ni Maja na huling napanood sa The Killer Bride series.

To mark the occasion, the brand organized the Guitar Apparel Fashion Show 2020 at Robinsons Place Manila’s Midtown Atrium. The show would look back at their past collections and display what their solid patrons can expect this new year.

Maja is very much excited to finally focus on collaborating with Guitar, especially since she can very much relate to the brand.

“Classic, parehong classic. Kahit ang tagal na pareho sa industriya nandyan pa rin patibay lang ng patibay. Parang hindi nawawala sa panlasa ng mga Pinoy,” paliwanag ni Maja tungkol sa brand na iniendorso.

ADVERTISING

Last year, nang mapasama si Maja sa league of other Guitar Apparel endorsers na sina Gloc 9, Carlos Agassi at Jake Cuenca, whose characters gave justice to the brand and has been part of its six decades of success in the Philippines.

Her launch also marked the birth of Guitar’s first ever denim series collection. As Guitar ventured into something new, the brand continued to reign in making the basics that the Filipinos have grown to love.

Guitar Underwear is known and labelled as a premium brand of underwear since its launch in the 60s. While the market is continuously evolving, the brand evolved as well, expanding its product line from basic underwear to innerwear and sleepwear, to socks, to polo shirts and then to jeans.

From underwear and to the upcoming collection, Guitar is now ready to take on the world of overall clothing and apparels while maintaining the best quality products and best business practices.