Maine Mendoza, nag-umpisa ng fundraising campaign para sa mga mga emplyeyadong apektado ng quarantine

NAKAKATUWANG isipin na dumarami ang mga influential celebrities na ginagamit ang kanilang kasikatan para makalikom ng pondo para sa mga kababayan natin na apektado ng month-long community quarantine dahil sa CoVid-19.

Ang latest celebrity ay ang Phenomenal Star na si Maine Mendoza. Ngayong araw, March 19, ay nagtweet si Maine:

“Hi everyone! Given the difficult situation we are all facing, I thought of starting the DoNation drive today. This is to help the employees who are not allowed to work because of the community lockdown.

Please take some time to read. :)http://theDoNationdrive.wordpress.com

Nasa nasabing website ang steps kung paano makakapag-donate ang mga interesadong tumulong. Naroon din ang impormasyon para sa mga empleyado na nais maka-avail ng donasyon at tulong.

Narito ang statement ni Maine na nakapost sa nasabing website:

Hi everyone! I hope you are in a safe place as you read this post.

As we all know, we are facing one of the biggest challenges not only in our country but the whole world as well. The COVID-19 virus has been continuously affecting all sorts of people, regardless of their status in the society. We are all required to stay at home, but some people, especially our frontliners, whether be it in the government, food and medical industry have been trying their best to fulfill their duty as our modern heroes on these difficult times. But the world won’t stop despite the peril of the virus. Consider yourself blessed, if despite all, you can purchase food and sanitation supplies (even hoard!) for your homes. But what about those workers who live on a day-to-day basis? Now that they are obliged not to go to work, how can they survive?

This leads me to start this drive. I will be launching my DoNation Drive to help in my own little way, those who are greatly affected by this catastrophe. I know how hard it is for these people nowadays to sustain their living so I decided to share as much as I can to them. I will be sending P1,000 per household. (for food groceries and other essentials) This is to help as many employees as possible.

This also leads me to the realization that we can all help, in our own little ways, to at least make things easier to those who need it the most. If you want to play a part, you can spare a little amount from your pockets that will surely go to those in need. Our share, no matter how big or small, will go a long way.

To those who need assistance, please send an email together with your proof of employment (Company ID or any other proof that you are currently employed but required not to work until our situation improves.)

Please send it to DoNation.drive@yahoo.com

And please do not forget to include your mobile number (where the cash will be sent) as everything will be done via G-cash.

To those who are willing to help, you can send your donations to this number: 09563890291

I will personally facilitate all the donations and I will TRY my best to accommodate as many people as I can. I will also provide proof of transactions to the donors for transparency purposes if they wish. Again, your share, no matter how big or small, will surely go a long way. Let’s DO this!

That’s all. Thank you very much and I am looking forward to have another successful project in helping those in need during this difficult time. Let us all pray for a better tomorrow free from all the worries that our nation has today. Keep safe and may God bless us all.

Much love,

M

MABUHAY KA, MENGGAY!