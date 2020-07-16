Macky Mathay, nagbabala sa sex offenders ni Sunshine Cruz at 3 anak

HINDI na rin napigilan ni Macky Mathay, boyfriend ni Sunshine Cruz na mag-react sa ginagawang pambabastos ng netizens sa Love Thy Woman star at sa 3 anak nitong babae na sina Angelina, Samantha at Chesca.

Ginamit ni Macky ang social media nitong Huwebes ng umaga, July 16, para depensahan ang mga babaing malapit sa puso niya laban sa mga sex predators. Nag-post din si Macky ng isang collage photo ng mga kababaihan kung saan makikita ang larawan ni Sunshine at 3 anak.

Ani Macky, “These women in a collage are women who we adore, admire, and respect! Ladies who star in their respective films, movies, tv series that we religiously watch. Girls who have leading roles as superwomen, princesses, special agents, etc.

“So why are there still men who violate women?! Especially through cyberspace where it is so convenient for them because they aren’t seen personally!”

ADVERTISING

Patuloy ng half-brother ni Ara Mina, “In the middle of the collage is a woman who I never thought still existed, my greatest blessing, my miracle and three girls who completes my angels of 6. So these boys/men who cyber sexually harassed and objectified them I will NEVER take lightly!”

Iginiit din ni Macky na may batas para maparushan ang mga ganitong sex offenders ng kababaihan.

“There is a law and I’ll make sure that it is implemented! Please take the time to read what is posted below:

“REPUBLIC ACT No. 11313

An Act Defining Gender-Based Sexual Harassment in Streets, Public Spaces, Online, Workplaces, and Educational or Training Institutions, Providing Protective Measures and Prescribing Penalties Therefor.

“Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the Philippine Congress assembled:

“Section 1. Short Title. — This Act shall be known as the “Safe Spaces Act.”

“ARTICLE II GENDER-BASED ONLINE SEXUAL HARASSMENT

“Section 12. Gender-Based Online Sexual Harassment. — Gender-based online sexual harassment includes acts that use information and communications technology in terrorizing and intimidating victims through physical, psychological, and emotional threats, unwanted sexual misogynistic, transphobic, homophobic and sexist remarks and comments online whether publicly or through direct and private messages, invasion of victim’s privacy through cyberstalking and incessant messaging, uploading and sharing without the consent of the victim, any form of media that contains photos, voice, or video with sexual content, any unauthorized recording and sharing of any of the victim’s photos, videos, or any information online, impersonating identities of victims online or posting lies about victims to harm their reputation, or filing, false abuse reports to online platforms to silence victims.”

Nagpasalamat naman si Sunshine sa boyfriend sa kanyang post at sinabing “Thanks for the love and support my Macky. Ramdam na ramdam namin ang pagmamahal mo sa amin ng mga bata.”