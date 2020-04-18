LUXURY FOR A CAUSE: Koleksyon ng branded bags at personal na gamit ipina-auction online ni Beautederm CEO Rhea Tan para makatulong sa COVID-19 crisis

ADVERTISING

NAKAKABILIB ang malasakit na ipinakita ng Beautederm CEO and president na si Rhea Anicoche-Tan, na kilala ring kaibigan ng mga sikat na personalidad sa showbiz, para makatulong sa mga kababayang apektado ng COVID-19 crisis sa bansa.

Ipina-auction ni Rhea online (Facebook) ang kanyang mga personal collections ng mga branded na bags at iba pang mga gamit kapalit ng medical supplies tulad ng mga PPEs, face masks, face shields na ibinigay niya sa mga frontliners at health workers.

Bahagi rin ng kinita ng auction ay ipinambili ng relief goods para sa mga mahihirap na pamilya sa Tarlac, Angeles Pampanga at Ilocos.

Nag-donate din si Tan ng food packs at cash para sa inmates ng BJMP district jail.

Tinawag ni Tan na “Luxury for a Cause” ang kanyang isinagawang fund-raising drive.

Kabilang sa mga ibinenta ni Rhea ay ilang high-end designer brands na bags — Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, at Prada — shoes, sunglasses at set of jewelries na matagal na niyang pag-aari.

Pagbubulgar ng Beautederm publicist na si Chuck Gomez tungkol sa Hermes bag ni Rhea na ipina-auction, “Naalala ko itong Hermes bag na ito, ito yung kulay pula at tandang tanda ko ang kuwento sa likod ng bag na ito ni Mamshie Rei, bilang mahilig din ako sa mga bags. Kaya alam ko ang emotional attachment ni Mamshie Rei dito dahil for so many years, symbol ito ng mga challenges at paghihirap na pinagdaaanan niya bago niya ito nabili.”

Ayon sa Beautederm president, gusto niyang maka-inspire ng iba pang tao kaya niya ginawa ang fund-raising drive.

“Luxury for a Cause was borne out of the fact that human life is more important than all material things put together. We are all in this together — we suffer as one, we are in fear as one, and we are facing these uncertain times as one — but there is hope.

“What I know for sure is that once we go deep in our hearts and souls, humanity will not only survive, it will triumph — together, as one, we will succeed and rise above this terrible trial and our love for one another will emerge victorious in the end.

“Contribeaut is just my little way of doing a very small part towards the day we have all been praying for: the day when the curve is flattened and the day where we can go back to our normal lives as we prepare ourselves to laugh more, to forgive more, and to love more and to value life more than ever before.

“I know that the day is high and until then I hope to inspire others to give — To help a human life; To help stop hunger; and To use our God-given resources to make every person feel the infinite goodness of The Lord who is in total control of everything.

“This is the most rewarding thing that has ever happened to my life,” paliwanag pa niya.

Hinikayat din niya ang iba na tumulong kahit na sa maliit na paraang alam nila.

“I urge everyone to do the same as it does not matter how big or small — giving and knowing that we have made a tiny difference in a person’s life will give us purpose and most importantly, peace and joy beyond reason and logic,” sambit pa niya.

Pinasalamatan din niya ang mga taong naging bahagi para maging matagumpay ang ginagawa niyang auction na patuloy pa rin hanggang ngayon.

“Maraming salamat po ulit sa mga sumali sa Bidding ! God bless us all! Thank you for saying #YesToLove! #ContriBeauT #MapapagodPeroDiSumusukongMagm ahal #Spreadkindness #ShareLove #WeHealAsOne

“Material things are absolutely nothing compared to a life of a human being. What this crisis has reminded me is the great value of life,” dagdag pa niya.