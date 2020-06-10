Liza Soberano, nagsalita na sa pagkatsugi ng ‘Make it with You’

ADVERTISING

NAGSALITA NA ang Kapamilya actress na si Liza Soberano sa pagkakansela ng ‘Make it with You‘, ang primetime series ng ABS-CBN na pinagbibidahan nila ng real-and-reel partner na si Enrique Gil. Ito ang nagsilbing reunion project sa telebisyon ng LizQuen matapos ang pagsasama nila sa action series na ‘Bagani’.

Sa June 15 ay muling mapapanood ang ilang ABS-CBN shows tulad ng FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano at Love Thy Woman sa pamamagitan ng Kapamilya Channel. Marami ang nagulat nang malaman ang desisyon ng network na huwag nang ituloy ang taping ng dapat sana’y ongoing pa na LizQuen series.

Sa pamamagitan ng Instagram ay nagpost ng tribute sa kanyang mga nakasamang artista, staff and crew sa programa. In her bittersweet post, she writes:

To all the solid followers of our show Make It With You,

Thank you so much for embarking on the journey of Billie and Gabo. It breaks my heart to confirm that we will no longer be coming back to air. I know a lot of you are upset and looking for answers and the only explanation I can give you is genuine fear of the virus. When we were asked to resume taping on June 13, many of us had hesitations.

Considering that the COVID-19 situation here in the Philippines is far from contained, there are many risks in place for me (and everyone involved) given my history of having a weak immune system. I consulted my family, my managers, and the team and we all came to an agreement that it might be for the best to not continue with the show anymore.

That, along with many other factors are the reasons why MIWY will no longer continue. I’m sorry we won’t be able to give our audience the ending they deserve. Thank you and looking forward to our next adventure.

Nakakapanghinayang dahil marami ang nag-aabang sa happy ending ng karakter nina Gabo at Billie, na sa bansang Croatia pa nag-umpisa ang love stories. All in all, two months lang ang tinagal ng programa sa ere. May mga nagsasabi rin na sana ay maituloy pa rin ang finale ng serye. Willing maghintay ang mga LizQuen fans para lang magkaroon sila ng ‘closure’ with the characters their idols portrayed on TV.

May ilan din followers ang programa na nagsasabi na mas mabuti na rin na i-cancel na ang programa dahil may mga episodes na tila paikot-ikot na lang ang mga characters na hindi na nila ito makapitan. With that dilemma and the health scare, mukhang tama ang desisyon ng Kapamilya network na i-cancel na ang programa. Sana sa next project ni Liza ay wala nang aberya na mangyari, huh!