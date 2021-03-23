Liza Soberano asks: ‘Where is the support for the poor in our country?’

ISANG genuine question ang tinanong ng Kapamilya actress na si Liza Soberano sa kanyang Twitter account kahapon, March 22 habang ang buong Pilipinas ay nababahala na sa patuloy na pagtaas ng Covid-19 cases sa bansa at pagsasara muli ng ilang negosyo ‘to flatten the curve.’.

Unang tweet ni Liza, “My heart bleeds for all the people who cannot afford not to go out and work. They literally have to choose between dying of starvation or dying of covid. Is our country really this poor to no be able to provide stimulus?? Genuine question lang po.”

Napa-tweet ang aktres dahil sa balitang may 8,019 new cases of COVID-19 noong March 22 na talaga naman nakakaalarma.

May ilang netizens na nagbahagi ng kani-kanilang pinagdaraanan dahil sa nangyayari sa bansa. Ilang kabuhayan ng mga ordinaryong Pilipino ang apektado muli sa panibagong ‘lockdown’ sa Metro Manila at mga kalapit na probinsya.

Kwinento rin ni Liza Soberano, na isang half-American at may pamilyang nakabase sa Amerika, ang ongoing stimulus program nito.

“America has received 2 rounds of stimulus already, waiting on the 3rd. Covid testing is free, vaccination is free. Where is the support for the poor in our country? Madali lang naman po mag stay at home if everyone has food on the table and money to pay the bills.”

Isang netizen naman ang sumagot kay Liza ng, “you’re comparing our “poor” country to the first world country? lmao. Yes Liza, our country is too poor to feed every filipino’s mouth. So, don’t expect that much. I still do appreciate your compassion tho.”

May isa pang follower na sumagot na “The point here is not to compare financial status but to compare where the funds go and how it was spent. We’re not, as you say, as rich as america and no, we’re not expecting every single filipino to be fed or vaccinated. We just wanna see that at least SOME are getting help”.

Sa huli ay isang frustrating tweet ang ibinahagi ng aktres.

“Hayy I honestly don’t even know if my tweets/ my voice is actually doing anything. We can only pray for compassion now. Good night everyone! God bless all of you. Stay home if you can.” tweet ni Liza.

Sa totoo lang, hanga kami sa pagiging vocal ni Liza. Whether you agree to her or not, hindi maikakaila na nagre-raise ito ng awareness para maghayag na rin ng saloobin ang mga Pilipino.