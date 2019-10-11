Lifetime Achievement Award ni Kris Aquino sa PMPC tatanggapin nina Joshua at Bimby

ADVERTISING

GUSTUHIN man ni Kris Aquino na personal na tanggapin ang Ading Fernando Lifetime Achievement Award na ibibigay sa kanya ng Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) sa Star Awards for TV sa Linggo, Oct. 13, hindi na siya makakadalo dahil lilipad siya ng Singapore para sa kanyang medical assessment.

“I read a book on “sisu” – it’s the Finnish trait summed up by courage, caring for yourself and others, embracing integrity and honesty, being decisive, avoiding unnecessary drama, being respectful, building perseverance and tenacity, yet going through all of life’s inevitable struggles with quiet dignity.

“I wanted to emulate them & keep this chapter of my life private, but the PMPC awards are coming this weekend and there can’t be “privacy” when you want to give due RESPECT to people who have chosen to give you the Ading Fernando Lifetime Achievement Award pero hindi ka pwedeng makadalo dahil palipad kayo ng Singapore.

“I had promised all of you that this feed would only have the happy moments that Kuya Josh, Bimb, and I experience. I’m keeping most of that promise by sparing all of us the details kung bakit kailangan kong lumipad and have my tests, 3 months early.

“To the PMPC, kuya Josh & Bimb shall attend on my behalf, you have my sincerest apology for not personally accepting your heartwarming award- ganu’n kalaki po ang respeto ko sa mga miyembro ng entertainment press na pinili kong magsabi ng kalagayan ng health ko ngayon, dahil ayokong ma-offend kayo kung hindi ninyo alam ang totoo. With God’s grace I hope to be better by the time of your Christmas party at sana du’n ako makabawi sa inyo.

“I have also told you I shall no longer chronicle my struggles, those are my personal battles best immortalized only after a decisive victory. So when days or weeks go by & this feed is quiet, then that’s me holding on to my “sisu” and practicing my “kintsugi” wellness, with some “hilot” included,” mahabang post ni Kris.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

