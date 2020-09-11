Kris Aquino, pinalitan ng iba sa dapat sana ay comeback TV show

ADVERTISING

NAG-DEACTIVATE ng kanyang social media account si Kris Aquino pagkatapos makansela ang kanyang comeback TV show sa TV5 na dapat ay naka-schedule umere noong August 15, 2020. August 21 naman nang huling mag-post si Kris Aquino ng photo niya nung bata pa siya kasama ang kanyang parents – former senator Ninoy Aquino and former president Cory Aquino habang nasa Boston sila.

Nitong Martes ng gabi, September 9, may bagong post si Kris sa kanyang Instagram at Facebook account na tinawag niyang “My truth.” Sa post ng TV host ay inamin nitong humanap ng ibang host ang producer para palitan siya.

“This is a life update post I wish I didn’t have to make, BUT it’s something I’m facing up to in order to truthfully move on… My hoped for TV comeback isn’t happening, the producer chose somebody else he and his sales team felt was more viable. No sugarcoating from me, you’re getting the honest truth,” unang bahagi ng post ni Kris.

Ibinihagi rin niya na nagkaroon siya ng close contact ng anak niyang si Bimby sa mga taong nagpositibo sa covid-19.

“It’s been a scary month, 4 people who had regular, close contact with Bimb and me all tested positive for Covid-19 middle of August. 3 of them have recovered, 1 is still battling this cruel virus. We all got the swab test August 15, kuya josh was thankfully in Tarlac during the time of exposure so he and his companions weren’t at risk.



“Bimb has asthma, I have my autoimmune conditions. Yet we both tested negative, even though we had sustained contact and are high risk individuals.

“We strictly isolated for 2 weeks, we had the ECLIA test done to be sure we weren’t asymptomatic, and again we were negative. In the big picture of life, we are still fortunate,” lahad pa niya.

Hindi naman nawawalan ng pag-asa si Kris na muling mabibigyan ng oportunidad na makabalik sa telebisyon sa tamang panahon. Pero ngayon daw ay focus muna siya sa health nilang mag-ina.

“I would like to believe that i’m now a glass half full type of person – I no longer wish to focus on what’s not given, rather I am so very grateful for blessings, and YES, our health is the most precious one. I continue to have faith there will be opportunities – all in God’s perfect timing,” huling bahagi ng kanyang post.

Sa comment section ng IG account ni Kris ay marami supporters ang nagpahayag ng kanilang panghihinayang na hindi na ito makakabalik sa TV.

Sagot ni Kris sa kanila, “I need a Fit to Work clearance. I have had some autoimmune flares during this pandemic so I’m being cautious — obeying my doctors. Hopefully when I get my next blood panel in a couple of weeks gumanda na ang numbers ko. Mahirap mag-risk, especially after our close call. Kaya obedient talaga ako.”

Sa komento naman na bakit pinalitan siya and “they let go of the most valuable asset they could have ever acquired in their lifetime,” ang reaksyon ni Kris ay, “Honest, hindi ko na dinibdib kasi hindi siguro talaga meant to be – and I wanted to at least be able to move on without pretending it was anything else. Pero move on na tayo. The fact na covid free kami ni Bimby grateful na ako.”