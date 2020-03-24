Kris Aquino, inaabutan ng lockdown sa Puerto Galera

ADVERTISING

NANANATILI pa rin sa isang rest house sa Puerto Galera si Kris Aquino kasama ang dalawang anak na sina Josh at Bimby. Doon na sila inabutan ng lockdown na ipinatupad sa bansa dahil sa COVID-19 crisis.

Ayon kay Kris, kahit na wala sa Maynila at nasa isla ng Puerto Galera ay isinasagawa din nilang mag-ina ang social distancing.

“I made the conscious decision to isolate ourselves, we found a friend and she kindly allowed us the use of their spare room, separate from their family’s area,” lahad ni Kris.

Patuloy ng actress/TV host, “Nag magandang loob na si Willie, nakakahiya kung may mahawa pa sa masamang ubo & pneumonia ni Bimb. The 3 of us are the only family we have now kaya walang iwanan.”

Ipinakita rin ni Kris sa kanyang Instagram account kung paano matulog ang dalawa niyang anak na magkahiwalay.

“Kuya is so tall, kaya diagonal sya sa bed,” caption niya sa photos ng magkapatid.

Nawala naman ang pag-aalala ni Kris na hindi nagkalagnat ang bunso niya kahit meron itong ubo.

“My prayers were answered, hindi nagka fever si Bimb. He took his 2nd dose of antibiotics, and okay ang appetite nya. I’ve been awake 24 hours (all parents will understand me) nag bantay ako to make sure nakatulog sya, no chills, and hindi hirap huminga.

“Sharing this to remind everyone, wag dedmahin ang ubo — and let’s care enough about the health of others to not risk their health. Constant hand washing helps a lot — the 3 of us are always together but because I have been strict about washing hands & disinfecting our gadgets, so far okay kami ni kuya,” kuwento pa niya.

Isa pang nagpa-happy sa kanya ay ang nabasa niyang text conversation ni Josh at ng tito niyang si ex-president Noynoy Aquino.

“Speaking of Kuya Josh, nasilip ko his phone habang ka text nya si Tito Noy while kuya told him bimb was sick. Nakaka-touch because Kuya Josh told his Tito Noy: ‘I miss you & i love you so much…’ I saw the reply: ‘Love you, Josh.’

“Maybe reminder for all of us to tell everyone we care about how much they mean to us & how much we love them, whether we are near or far…

“May God bless you and your families during this time of trials & uncertainty,” pahayag pa ni Kris.