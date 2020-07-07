Kris Aquino, balik-TV na sa ‘Love Life With Kris’

ADVERTISING

MAGBABALIK NA sa telebisyon ang Queen of All Media na si Kris Aquino ngayong July. Ito ang sinasbi niya noon sa kanyang IG post na “new chapter” ng buhay niya kung saan siya super excited.

Ang title ng show ni Kris ay Love Life With Kris at mapapanood ito sa TV 5. Hindi station produced ang talk show kundi blocktimer mula sa Positive Exposure Productions. Sa July 25 (Saturday), 5 p.m. ang pilot telecast nito na mapapanood weekly.

Magkakaroon din ng virtual presscon si Kris for the new talk show at sasagutin niya ang mga tanong na ipinadalang tanong ng press sa sa isang pre-taped video.

Sa latest post ni Kris sa kanyang IG account ay ibinalita ng TV host na magsisimula na rin siyang mag-taping.

“Shoots begin tomorrow, just to slowly get me back into the groove, so to calm my nerves & entertain me (because may mga guapo/cutie pie na crush ko, and stylish women w/ perfect posture & beautiful skin to inspire me in compelling roles & exciting stories) natapos ko ang 60 Days Designated Survivor and Money Flower. Both were SUPERB!

ADVERTISING

“Now choosing among HYENA, VAGABOND, HIGH SOCIETY, PRISON PLAYBOOK, or DOCTOR PRISONER – all are available on @netflixph. Do you have K Drama suggestions for me?

“Medyo serious, mga may pinaglalaban, and may unexpected plot twists ang talagang nakaka hook sa ‘kin. I’ll be waiting for your recommendations,” caption ng TV host sa kanyang Instagram.

“It’s OKAY to START OVER, It’s OKAY to REBUILD and It’s OKAY to be a LITTLE SCARED,” dagdag pa niya.