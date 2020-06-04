Kris Aquino at 2 anak balik-Maynila na pagkatapos makulong sa Puerto Galera

NAKABALIK NA ng Manila si Kris Aquino at ang dalawang anak niyang sina Josh at Bimby nitong Miyerkules, June 4, pagkatapos nilang ma-lockdown sa Puerto Galera dahil sa covid-19 pandemic.

Almost two and a half months ding nag-stay sa isang resort sa Puerto Galera ang mag-iina. Pero bago sila nagpunta ng Puerto ay nanggaling muna sila sa Boracay for a short vacation.

Ginusto ni Kris na makabalik sa bahay nila sa Quezon City para do’n na nila i-celebrate ang 25th birthday ng panganay niyang si Josh. Sa Puerto na rin kasi inabutan ng birthday si Bimby at ayaw marahil ni Kris na do’n abutan ng birthday ang panganay.

Post ni Kris sa kanyang IG account noong Wednesday, “By tomorrow, his birthday, he’ll get his haircut & he’ll be shaved – but i wanted all of you to see kuya josh’s natural curls (a part of me wants to make him grow his hair some more but he’s already complaining about the heat)…

“My panganay will turn 25 in a few hours – a full year older than I was when I gave birth to him. in many ways, we’ve grown up together & his innate kindheartedness, generosity, and his ability to only see the good in all situations inspire me to be the best mama I can possibly be…

“Whenever you comment that you feel I’m a good parent, the truth is how could I possibly be anything less when I have been blessed with such loving sons? Happy Birthday kuya Josh… thank you for filling my existence with LOVE.”