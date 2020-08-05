Korina Sanchez nadiskubre ang ‘Fountain Of Youth’

ADVERTISING

BEAUTéDERM Corporation celebrates its 11th anniversary as it collaborates with veteran broadcast journalist Korina Sanchez-Roxas in a sensational new product called Slender Sips K-llagen Collagen Drink.

After almost two years of research and actual testing on Korina herself, the long wait is finally over. Korina can now reveal and share one of her best kept secrets to what she believes to be the nearest thing to the Fountain Of Youth.

“People ask me how I look younger than my age. Well, K-llagen is a healthy and delicious collagen drink that I take every day,” says Korina.

Collagen is an essential supplement to keep the body internally and externally rejuvenated. Collagen preserves and promotes youth of the organs including skin and hair.

Slender Sips K-llagen Collagen Drink is distributed by Beautéderm’s sister company RD Healthy Living Corporation. This FDA-Notified product contains all-natural ingredients such as sodium hyaluronate, chamomile, and pomegranate and Sakura flower extracts added to collagen – all meticulously formulated to provide the body a daily boost of energy, vitality, and youth.

“I am extremely proud to be part of this collaboration between Beautéderm and myself,” says Korina.

“To the entire staff of Beautéderm, to all the amazing resellers and distributors, to our loyal users, and to my dear friend Rei Tan – congratulations! I am honored to be a part of the Beautéderm family.”

Beautéderm President and CEO Rhea Anicoche-Tan on the other hand is thrilled to have Korina on board the Beautéderm family.

“I welcome Ms. K with open arms and a happy heart,” says Anicoche-Tan.

“She is my idol. I love her very much and I am grateful for her friendship and for her trust. This is so exciting. The drink currently has a strawberry milkshake flavor and we will launch other flavors in the months to come. It’s really is an honor for Ma’am Korina to represent this awesome new product of ours,” dagdag pa niya.

“Handa na ba kayong sumigla, bumata, at gumanda? K-llagen is here and it really, really works. Cheers,” says Korina.

For more information and exciting updates on K-llagen and Korina Sanchez-Roxas, follow @beautédermcorporation on Instagram, like Beautéderm on Facebook, and subscribe to Beautéderm TV on YouTube.