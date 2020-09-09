Kim Kardashian, kinumpirma ang pagtatapos ng ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

ADVERTISING

AMININ man natin o hindi, naging source of entertainment ng maraming Pilipino lalo na ng mga mahihilig sa reality-based programs ang Kardashian Family. Thanks to the infamous scandal na kinasangkutan noon ni Kim Kardashian, naging daan ito para mas makilala ang dati’y ‘one of those’ friends ng mas naunang socialite/reality TV queen na si Paris Hilton. Dahil na rin sa interesting naman ang kanyang pamilya ay nagkaroon ng TV show ang Kardashian Family na ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ at ito ay pinanood at pinagpiyestahan natin sa loob ng 14 years.

Sadly, ikinalungkot ng mga fans ng Kardashian Family ang recent Instagram post ni Kim Kardashian-West na ang mapapanood na bagong season ng ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ ang magiging huli na nilang paglabas sa programa ng E!

Narito ang nakakagulat na rebelasyon ni Kim sa pamamagitan ng kanyang Instagram account:

“To our amazing fans –

It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.

Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.

Our last season will air early next year in 2021.

Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.

With Love and Gratitude,

Kim”

Sa nasabing programa nasaksihan ng buong mundo ang pagdadalaga nina Kendall at Kylie Jenner, na ngayo’y supermodels na rin in their own right. Pati na rin ang kontrobersyal na kasalan at hiwalayan, pag-unlad ng kanilang business empire, transition ni Bruce Jenner to to Caitlyn Jenner at kung anu-ano pang kalokohan na kahit na minsan ay parang ridiculous na ang pinaggagawa ng magkakapatid ay hindi naman maipagkakaila na tayo’y kanilang na-entertain ng bonggang bongga. Pinasilip nila tayo sa tunay na life of the rich and famous ng Hollywood!

Now, how will we be able to Keep Up with Our Favorite Kardashians and Jenners? Hmmm…