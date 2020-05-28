Kim Kardashian: Hollywood – How To Play on Smartphone

ADVERTISING

LOVE HER or hate her but Kim Kardashian remains, at least for me, one of the savviest and smartest business woman in Hollywood. From having practically no traditional marketable talent such as singing, dancing and acting, she capitalize on her name, her brand and her popularity to become the multi-millionaire she is now.

Building her empire from the fashion boutique Dash, she and her sisters opened various shops from Los Angeles, New York, Miami and Southampton. This part of her life, she further capitalized with another TV show called “Dash Dolls”.

Her business ventures skyrocketed her to the Hollywood multimillionaire’s list. From fashion partnerships, to sportswear line, streetwear trends, hair-care products and even fragrances.

Of her recent business expansion, Kim Kardashian cemented her flair for business when she launched her own game, which is the Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

The mobile game, which was developed by the famous gaming company, Glu Games Inc., was launched in 2014. It gives users or players to develop their own avatar and experience the rise to Hollywood fame from the start up. This game can be played using any device – Android or Apple. To download the game, follow these easy steps:

1. Go to App Store or Google Play.

2. Type Kim Kardashian: Hollywood

3. Download the game in your smartphone or tablet.

Now that you have the game properly installed, you can now start your own Hollywood story. Here are some recommendations and heads up.

1. Create your own star (or avatar). This includes choosing your avatar features from your face type, brow shape, to fashion accessories.

2. Work your way to the top. You will be given a job (mainly retail) and certain tasks that comes with it. Tasks includes folding clothes and serving other visitors in your shop. Just think little challenges with stories.

3. With these little challenges, you will be asked on how to handle it. The choices you have made will propel you to the next level.

4. As you do more challenges, you get to earn more points or more cash.

5. Some choices (such as clothes and accessories) will remained unavailable and only accessible if you have reached a certain level. This is where the app earns its money. They will make sure you don’t have enough credits to buy things. It prompts you to want to have more. You can get game cash or credits to buy limited things through paying with real cash.

Basically, that is the summary of the game. With every little tasks, you gain more money to access the next level (you cannot even go to some areas like the worldwide famous Calabasas until you reach a higher level). Interaction with people from the world of Hollywood is littered throughout the game, you can date celebrities at the best parties and hottest night clubs too. This way, you slowly build your network while working your way up to the top – same as the real Hollywood goes.

For my personal thoughts, I think the game is addicting. The graphics are easy on the eyes, and you could tell that they really worked on developing and designing the game. The premise itself is also engaging. Little pieces of though nuggets and celebrity advice could be found as you level up in the game. All in all, it is a good way to entertain yourself.

The only caveat though, if you are highly invested in the Kardashian family, I am sorry to disappoint you but this game only stars the one and only Kim. It is aptly called Kim Kardashian: Hollywood game anyway. Maybe, hope that the other sisters develop their games too?