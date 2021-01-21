Kelvin Miranda, next important leading man ng Kapuso Network

UNTI-UNTI nang napapansin ng GMA-7 ang Dead Kids star na si Kelvin Miranda. Bida na siya sa The Lost Recipe ng GMA Public Affairs na napapanood weeknights sa GMA News TV.

Inaasahan din ang pag-angat pa lalo ng kanyang career ngayong 2021 at pagkumpara sa kanya sa ibang Kapuso leading men na ayon sa binata ay medyo nakaka-pressure.

“It makes me happy that I’m being compared to talented and famous actors. That’s good. Pero it’s also hard because there will be expectations,” reaksyon ni Kelvin.

Dagdag pa niya, nakaka-pressure din daw ang maikumpara siya kay Alden Richards na sobrang established na sa showbiz industry.

“Nagsisimula pa lang po ako. I’m trying to strengthen my foundation on which I can build my own career. I will not give up. I will work hard so I can meet the expectations of people around and the people who support me,” sambit pa niya.

“I have to make myself distinct, so I don’t have to be in others’ shadows,” dugtong ng binata.

Aware si Kelvin sa mga komento sa kanya ng netizens nung magbida siya sa The Lost Recipe. Tanggap naman daw niya ang mga ito.

“Nakakatulong yon. I’m just glad that they get to also voice out their opinions. Good or bad, you have to take them. I think I have gotten used to those kinds of feedback. I try to understand and use them as stepping stones to improve myself or build my path,” paliwanag pa niya.

Kelvin is portraying the role of Harvey sa Recipe. Partner naman niya dito si Mikee Quintos.

Sure kami na in the years to come, Kelvin will be the next important leading man ng GMA.