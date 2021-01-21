Keann Johnson bida ulit sa BL movie na ‘Run’

MAY BAGONG BL movie movie ang The Boy Foretold By The Stars lead actor na si Keann Johnson. Bida siya sa Run na ipapalabas sa KTX.PH sa January 22 kapartner si JR Versales na isa sa naging lead actor noon sa pelikulang Seklusyon.

Ano ba ang pagkakaiba ng role niya sa The Boy Foretold By The Stars at sa Run?

Sagot ni Keann sa amin, “Luke and Mark have completely different personalities. Luke is more of a mysterious introvert while Mark is more of an outgoing extrovert. Luke is still at the curious stage of his life while Mark already knows what he wants. But all in all, their perspective towards the LGBTQIA community is still the same.”

Eh, ano naman ang masasabi niya working with real gay partner (Adrian Lindayag) at sa isang straight guy. Kanino ba siya mas komportableng makipagtrabaho sa dalawa?

“When I act on the set with my BL partner, I disregard their characteristics and look into their person. If they’re genuine with what they do. And as long as comfortable sila sa akin, comfortable ako sa katrabaho ko,” deklara niya.

Hindi ba siya nagdalawang isip na gumawa ulit ng isa pang BL movie after The Boy Foretold By The Stars?

“No po,” sagot ng binata. “As long as the project sends a good and positive message towards the public, I’m always down to work,” komento niya.

Samantala, masaya si Keann sa mga natanggap na papuri sa pagganap niya bilang Luke sa TBFBS.

“It’s very humbling hearing all the amazing feedback from everyone who watched it. Of course, it also gives me inspiration to want to be an even better actor,” sambit pa ng aktor.

After Run, gagawa pa rin ba ulit siya ng BL projects?

“Depends on the story. I want to be able to put my acting to good use by telling amazing stories so why would I not?” sagot ng binata.

Run is directed and produced by Mel Magno na bukod sa pagiging isang filmmaker ay isa ring songwriter.