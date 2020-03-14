Kapamilya stars magsasalpukan sa Gawad Pasado; Allen Dizon, doble ang nominasyon

NANGUNA ang mga Kapamilya stars na sina Kathryn Bernardo, Bea Alonzo, Charo Santos, Judy Ann Santos at Angelica Panganiban sa listahan ng mga nominado para sa pinakapasadong aktres ng 22nd Gawad Pasado Awards na gaganapin sa Mayo 2020.

Si Kathryn ay nominado para sa pelikulang Hello, Love, Goodbye. Si Bea at Angelica naman ay sa Unbreakable.

Napansin naman ng Pasado ang pagganap ni Charo sa pelikulang Eerie samantalang sa Mindanao na naman humakot ng awards sa 2019 MMFF napansin ang galing ni Judy Ann.

Ang PASADO ay isang samahan ng mga dalubhasang guro na may paniniwalang ang pelikula ay isang mabisang kasangkapan sa pagtuturo.

ADVERTISING

Narito ang kompletong listahan ng mga nominado 22nd Gawad Pasado:

PinakaPASADOng Pelikula

Alpha, The Right to Kill (Centerstage Productions), Mindanao (Centerstage Productions), Hello, Love, Goodbye (Star Cinema Productions), Edward (Cinemalaya, Foundation, Outpost Visual Frontier, Viva Films), Babae at Baril (Epic Media), Guerero Dos (EBC Films), Eerie (Star Cinema Productions) Unbreakable (Star Cinema Productions), Just a Stranger (Viva Films) at Pandanggo sa Hukay (Cinemalaya Foundation, Grand Larain Productions)

PinakaPASADOng Aktor

Alden Richards (Hello, Love, Goodbye), Allen Dizon (Alpha,The Right to Kill), Allen Dizon (Mindanao), Louise Abuel (Edward) at

Julius Sobenorio (Guerero Dos)

PinakaPASADOng Aktres

Kathryn Bernardo (Hello, Love, Goodbye), Ella Cruz (Edward), Janine Gutierrez (Babae at Baril), Judy Ann Santos (Mindanao), Charo Santos-Concio (Eerie), Angelica Panganiban (Unbreakable) at Bea Alonzo (Unbreakable)

PinakaPASADOng Katuwang na Aktor

Elijah Filamor (Alpha,The Right to Kill), Baron Geisler (Alpha,The Right to Kill), Joross Gamboa (Hello, Love, Goodbye), Elijah Canlas (Edward), JC Santos (Babae at Baril), Art de Guzman (Guerero Dos) at Ian Veneracion (Unbreakable)

PinakaPASADOng Katuwang na Aktres

Lovely Abella (Hello, Love, Goodbye), Yuna Tangog (Mindanao) at Jalyn Taboneknek Perez (Alpha, The Right to Kill),

PinakaPASADOng Direktor

Brillante Mendoza (Alpha,The Right to Kill), ​Brillante Mendoza (Mindanao), Cathy Garcia-Molina (Hello, Love, Goodbye), Thop Nazareno (Edward), Rae Red (Babae at Baril), Carlo Jay Cuevas (Guerero Dos) at Mikhail Red (Eerie)

PinakaPASADOng Istorya

Carmi Raymundo (Hello, Love, Goodbye), Denise O’Hara, Sarah Pagcaliwagan, Thop Nazareno (Edward), Brillante Mendoza (Mindanao), Rae Red (Babae at Baril) at Brillante Mendoza (Alpha the Right to Kill)

PinakaPASADOng Sinematograpiya

Joshua Reyles (Alpha,The Right to Kill), Noel Teehankee (Hello, Love, Goodbye), Kara Moreno (Edward), Tey Clamor (Babae at Baril), Odyssey Flores (Mindanao) at Mycko David (Eerie)

PinakaPASADOng Editing

Diego Marx Dobles (Alpha,The Right to Kill), Marya Ignacio (Hello, Love, Goodbye), J.R. Cabrera & Thop Nazareno (Edward), Ilsa Malsi (Babae at Baril) at Diego Marx Dobles (Mindanao) ​

PinakaPASADOng Dulang Pampelikula

Carmi Raymundo​, Cathy Garcia-Molina, Ronalisa A. Co (Hello, Love,Goodbye), John Paul Bedia & Thop Nazareno (Edward), Honeylyn Joy Alipio (Mindanao), Troy Espiritu (Alpha the Right to Kill) at Rae Red (Babae at Baril)

PinakaPASADOng Musika

Jessie Lasaten (Hello, Love, Goodbye), Abet Alfonso & Amiel Tuazon (Guerero Dos), Pepe Manikan (Edward), Teresa Barrozo (Mindanao) at Emerzon Texon (Unbreakable)

PinakaPASADOng Tunog (sound effects)

Albert Michael Idioma (Alpha,The Right to Kill), Kaye Balmes (Babae at Baril), Aian Caro (Mindanao) at Kaye Balmes (Eerie)

PinakaPASADOng Disenyong Pamproduksyon

Brillante Mendoza (Alpha,The Right to Kill), Alvin Francisco (Edward), Eero Yves Francisco (Babae at Baril) at Brillante Mendoza (Mindanao), Ana Lou Sanchez (Eerie)