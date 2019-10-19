Julia Barretto, humingi ng sorry sa ‘circus’ na naganap sa lamay ng kanyang lolo

ADVERTISING

ILANG ARAW na rin pinagpipiyestahan ng madlang pipol ang Barretto Sisters na sina Gretchen, Marjorie at Claudine. Ang dapat sana’y malumanay na family reunion at pakikiramay sa pagpanaw ng Padre de Pamilya na si Miguel Barretto.

Nakakalungkot dahil sobrang lalim na talaga ng galit ng mga taong involved na kahit ang kamatayan ng supposedly nagbubuklod sa kanilang lahat ay wala rin panama. Kahit ang presidente ng Pilipinas ay hindi nagawang ayusin ang gusto sa pagitan ng magkakapamilya.

Umapela sa social media si Julia Barretto, ang anak ni Marjorie Barretto na kahapon ay binatikos na naman ng netizens sanhi na rin ng mga pasaring sa kanya ng estranged auntie na si Gretchen.

Ngayong hapon ay isang madamdaming mensahe ang ipinost ng dalaga sa kanyang Instagram account:

“Today we said our last goodbye to our dearest Pikey. We finally put him to rest.

ADVERTISING

Pikey, I’m sorry for how a solemn occasion and celebration of your life turned into a circus. That instead of your legacy being remembered and given of attention, it created noise and more damage. This is not how it was supposed to be. I’m sorry that you watched all of this happen.

My dearest 9/29, the past months have been difficult, but seeing you suffer and then watching you leave us was the toughest part. On top of that, on top of my pain and broken heart I am being attacked. Pikey, despite all these false accusations targetted at me, despite all the lies being spread about my family and me, I will remain still and keep my peace. I will exclude myself from a battle that is not mine, but I will still stand by my mom and will be there for her no matter what happens.

I will focus on sharing your legacy and the beautiful stories about how great of a person you were. Since your passing, I’ve been busy with work and I will focus on that because I know that that was your doing together with the Lord God. The rest of my family and I will be continued to be attacked and painted as bad people, but you and God know we were there during the good and most difficult times leading up to your passing. Your legacy will live on. I will keep my peace, focus on you, my faith, and the work that I have been receiving.

Please 9/29, please Rest In Peace.

And to everyone, I humbly ask that you please stop attacking me and my family at this most difficult time. We are all in pain and we are all still grieving our loss.

Love and light to all. 9/29… signing off.”

Sana ay mamayani pa rin ang liwanag at pag-ibig sa puso ng mga taong nawalan at nasaktan. Nalalapit na ang Pasko.

Mula rito sa Pinoy Parazzi, kami ay nakikiramay.