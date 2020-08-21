John Regala sinukuan ng mga kaibigang tumutulong dahil sa pagiging uncooperative

ADVERTISING

Si John Regala ang nagdesisyon na lumabas ng National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) noong August 12 kahit ayaw pa nina Aster Amoyo, Nadia Montenegro at Chuckie Dreyfus na umuwi ito sa kanyang bahay.

Kailangan pa kasing obserbahang mabuti ang kalagayan ni John na may liver cirrhosis at mabigyan ito ng tamang medikasyon kaya dapat munang manatili sa ospital. Sa post noon ni Tita Aster ay nabanggit niyang hindi cooperative si John bilang pasyente pero wala naman silang magagawa sa desisyon nito.

Nitong Lunes (August 17) ng gabi, ilang araw pagkatapos lumabas ni John sa NKTI ay nagpahayag sina Aster, Nadia at Chuckie sa pamamagitan ng isang joint statement, na itinitigil na nila ang involvement sa 55-year-old character actor. Ang kanilang dahilan – uncooperative si John.

“Out of love for John Regala and deep concern about his deteriorating health, we have gone out of our way to look after him the past few weeks. During this time, we worked together, seeking the help and assistance of others in order to tend to all of John’s immediate needs, and to get him proper care.

“Sadly, no amount of effort on our part can help a very uncooperative and difficult individual. In addition, John’s terrible habit of constant and abusive self-medication is something we cannot condone nor tolerate.

“And so, it is with deep sadness that our group has come to the decision to formally end our involvement in helping John with his medical treatment, care, and recovery. As much as it is our desire to see this through, these unfortunate circumstances and regretful turn of events have made it impossible for us to continue.

“That being said, we sincerely have no regrets whatsoever coming together to help out John,” bahagi ng joint statement.

Sa naturang statement ay binanggit din ng tatlo na isasara na nila ang ginawang crowdfunding page para sa aktor. Ite-turn over din nila kay John ang complete accounting ng lahat ng mga naging donasyon dito. Pinasalamatan din nila ang celebrities at mga personalidad na naging kaagapay nila para mabigyan ng tulong pinansiyal si John.

“We are thankful to have had this opportunity and wish nothing but the best for John now and in the future,” huling bahagi ng joint statement.