Jasmine Curtis-Smith, tatlong pelikula ang pagbibidahan bago matapos ang taon!

KUNG ang kanyang older sister na si Anne Curtis ay sumikat bilang isang bankable leading lady on TV and films, si Jasmine Curtis-Smith naman carves her own name in her own terms.

Noong pumasok ang Fil-Australian beauty sa showbiz many years ago, marami ang nagsasabi na she got ‘lucky’ dahil nagkaroon ito ng ‘fast pass’ sa indusriya dahil sa hardwork ng kanyang Ate, na matagal din ang hinintay bago na-achieve ang kanyang current stature as a top actress and endorser. Instead of joining the same network, signing in the same management team and following the same career path, Jasmine did the opposite.

Pumirma ito sa TV5, hindi ito nagpamanage sa management team ng kanyang Ate Anne at tumanggap ito ng out-of-the-box roles in mostly independent films.

Ngayon na Jasmine is with GMA-7, she is set to appear in a second lead role sa Philippine adaptation ng ‘Descendants of the Sun’ kung saan bida sina Dingdong Dantes at Jennylyn Mercado.

On the big screen naman ay walang pahinga ang dalaga. Today, November 6 ay palabas na ang romance-drama na ‘Cara x Jagger’ with Ruru Madrid. Considered na mainstream film ito, but this also serves as their first team-up.

Suki na rin si Jasmine ng Cinema One Originals. Kung last year ay nagpaka-dominatrix ito sa isang pelikula, this time ay half-human/half-vampire naman siya sa ‘O’ with Anna Luna, Sarah Carlos and Lauren Young.

By December naman ay papaiyakin tayo ni Jasmine sa historical-drama 2019 MMFF entry na Culion, where she shares the billing with equally beautiful and reliable actresses Iza Calzado and Meryll Soriano. Dito natin malalaman ang mga pagdurusa ng mga leprosy patients na napadpad sa Culion noong 1940’s, which is the biggest leper colony in the world during that time.

A romantic leading lady, a half-human/vampire and an optimistic leprosy patient. Lahat ‘yan ay bibigyang-buhay ni Jasmine to make our cinema lives much more inspiring. Mabuhay ka!