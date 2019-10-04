James Reid, nakahanap na ng ‘Soulmate’ sa piling ni Nancy McDonie ng Momoland!

ADVERTISING

MISS NIYO NA ba sa TV ang talented cutie na si James Reid? No need to fret dahil nakatakda nang magbalik-telebisyon ang controversial Filipino-Australian star.

Ilang years din nawala sa paggawa ng teleserye ang other half ni Nadine Lustre. For a change, ay hindi Pinay kundi isang Koreana na sikat din in her own right ang makakatambal ni James.

Momoland’s Nancy McDonie will be paired with James in a new series entitled ‘Soulmate’. Bale ito rin ang magsisilbing reunion project ni James Reid with his On the Wings of Love, ‘Till I Met You and Never Not Love You director na si Antoinette Jadaone. Stating all the projects the two worked on, masasabi natin na okay ang working relationship ng aktor at direktor. Will it bring back the same spark and chemistry na nakita natin a JaDine projects ng dalawa?

As early as now ay nagtweet kaagad si James na ikinatuwa ng mga loyal JaDine fanatics:

“I’m honoured to be part of the new project ‘Soulmate’ on ABSCBN but please guys, no love team names I’ve already got one #jadine” – @tellemjaye

Alam na alam agad ni James na maaaring magkaroon ng ‘backlash’ ang pagbabalik-telebisyon niya minus Nadine Lustre. Well, okay lang naman na maghiwalay muna ang dalawa. Remember, two of the recent movies of Nadine ay hindi rin si James ang kapares niya. Sadly, hindi tumabo sa box-office ang partnership niya with Carlo Aquino at lalo na kay Sam Concepcion.

Will the James-Nancy tandem work? Malalaman natin ‘yan sooner than you think!