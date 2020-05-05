iWant (formerly iWantTV!) – How to Stream Shows Online

How to Install the App

To use the App with a mobile or table device, follow easy the instructions below:

1. Download the App

For easier access to your favorite shows or movies, you have to download the iWantTV app. It is available in Google Play and App Store, so the app is compatible to all your gadgets.

ADVERTISING

2. Register for an Account

To be able to access your shows with ease, you have to register for an account. You can do this by using an email address, Facebook account or even your own mobile number.

3. Watch and enjoy!

After everything is set up, you can now savor the joy of binge-watching your local shows and movies anywhere you want.

Partnership with Telco Providers

Like most streaming devices and platforms, the iWantTV offers their subscription for free. However, you can upgrade to premium membership and enjoy additional perks. The App partnered with major telecommunication providers such as Globe Telecom and Smart Communications.

1. For Globe users, you can send GoWATCH29 to 8080 to enjoy up to five hours of viewing. This promo costs 29 pesos and is valid for one day.

2. For Smart, TNT and Sun users, surfing costs 99 pesos, which allows you to watch videos up to one hour a day, but good for seven days.

What to Watch on iWantTV

Among the most popular mainstream movies watched in this app is the block buster It Takes A Man and A Woman (starred by Sarah Geronomio and John Lloyd Cruz), Anak (starring Governor Vilma Santos and Claudine Barretto), Paano Kita Iibigin (starring piolo Pascual and songbird Regine Velasquez) and Alone/Together (Starring the real life couple Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano).

For those who are huge fans of classic films, you are in luck! iWantTV also carries restored classics that you can enjoy anytime. Most popular are Hihintayin Kita sa Langit (Starring Richard Gomez and Dawn Zulueta), Himala (starring the great Nora Aunor), and Sana Maulit Muli (Starring the Tony award winner Lea Salonga and Aga Muhlach).

Like Netflix, iWantTV also offers originals. I personally like their selections since these are a far cry from the template-driven scripts and storyline of mainstream films. I highly recommend Glorious, a movie about May-December romance starring Tony Labrusca and Angel Aquino. Another good one to watch is Momol Nights starring Kit Thompson and Kim Molina.

There you go! I have given you a brief overview on what the iWantTV offers, how to access using mobile and tablet devices, recommended streaming mechanism through affordable telecom providers and a hefty list of the mainstream, classic and not-so mainstream movies that you should watch.

Let me know how you enjoyed using the app and which movies and series to watch, alright?