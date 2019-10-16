Isyu sa pagitan nina Kris Aquino at Falcis brothers naayos na

ADVERTISING

TULUYAN nang tinuldukan ni Kris Aquino ang isyu sa kanila ng dating business partner/manager na si Nicko Falcis.

Sa kanyang latest post sa Instagram ay mababasa ang “LEARN from YESTERDAY… LIKE TODAY… but above all, make sure to LOVE TOMORROW.”

Minabuti na rin ni Kris na i-off ang kanyang comment box para hindi mabasa ang magiging reaksyon ng netizens sa kanyang desisyon.

“To permanently leave this chapter behind, and embrace all that lies ahead for me, comments for this post shall be turned off. You are FREE to discus the statement from DivinaLaw, just not on my feed,” post ng Queen of All Media.

Ito naman ang nilalaman ng inisyung press statement ng DivinaLaw office:

“Ms. Kristina Bernadette C. Aquino, Mr. Nicardo M. Falcis II and Atty. Jesus Nicardo M. Falcis III have fairly settled all financial issues and amicably worked out all personal differences. To avoid any future misunderstanding, no further statement shall be forthcoming.”