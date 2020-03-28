How To Watch Netflix Offline

ADVERTISING

THERE ARE MANY conversation starters these days. “What did you have for dinner?”, “Which gym do you go to?” or “Where is the best place for staycation in the city?” are just some of the many. Amongst the most commonly used, and my own personal favourite, is “So what are you watching in Netflix?”

With the amount of amazing, thought-provoking and binge-worth series in Netflix, I am convinced that at one point in time you had to schedule your binge-watching either to sleep or save up on your precious mobile data. Of course you have to also consider the genre that you will be watching – action, comedy, horror, musical, romance, there are just too many to choose from. Apart from that, you are conflicted with award winning movies to choose. Should you go with Cannes winners? Oscars winners? BAFTA winners? Or should you follow foreign movies? With the rise of the underdog movies, there are just so many! Oh the choices!

But, fear not my friends, I am here to help you. No I am not going to narrow your choices in movies or series to binge-watch, as I believe you do you. But I will help you to, let us say, maximize your viewing potential. I am going to teach you how to watch these Netflix binge-watch worthy movies and movies offline.

You can actually watch your favourite series or the latest sought after movies anywhere you want without burning your mobile data or wanting access to other people’s WiFi. You can easily download your favorite shows (or any movies in you’re my List) and series episodes from your smart phone or tablet.

ADVERTISING

Yes, you heard (or read) me right. You don’t have to have Wifi connection all the time or use spend your mobile data in enjoying the pleasures that Netflix provides. It’s easy to download these episodes so you can enjoy them hassle free.

Here are the step by step guide in watching Netflix Offline. This is applicable if you are using smartphone (both Apple products and/or Android) and any tablets. You have to have the Netflix App in your smartphones or tablets. This way, it is easier to access Netflix, and therefore, your favorite shows or series episodes.

1. Go to your preferred browser.

2. Search for the Netflix app.

3. Review the hits for the correct app link.

4. Click the link to enable download.

5. Search for the series or movies you wanted to watch online. For tips, read some of my personal favorites and recommendations here. (insert link here)

6. Select your choice, it will show you a brief summary of the movie or episode series.

7. In the right, you can see an arrow pointing downward.

8. Click this arrow to start downloading the movie or series episode.

9. Make sure the movie or the episode of the series is fully downloaded.

10. Enjoy! Finally, you can now watch your favorite movies and series offline. Now, turn off your mobile and save on your bills!

After downloading your choices, I recommend you to be mindful of a couple of things.

1. Turn of your mobile data. The goal of this article is to teach you how to watch offline, and to ultimately save on your mobile data.

2. Make sure to delete all movies or episodes that you have finished watching.

3. Earphones. I could not stress this enough.

Not a lot of people know these things. I still see my friends and colleagues waste their mobile data while streaming their movies or any of their series episodes. With these instructions and the added tips, you can fully maximize your viewing experience anytime, anywhere without the burden of the expensive mobile bills. So what are you waiting for? Start downloading those episodes!