How to Use PayMaya: How to Install and Its Benefits

REMEMBER the days that Smart eMoney was so popular? The popularity was because it was easy to use, efficient and of course, accessible to many people.

Now, it is back in a bigger and better version of its old self. We are introducing, PayMaya, the mobile money and payments as pioneered by PLDT and Smart,

Installing the PayMaya is easy. All you have to do is make sure you have a good internet connection, you can also use your mobile data, to make sure the installing process is smooth. You can follow the instructions below:

1. You can get the PayMaya App from Google Play for Android users or App Store for Apple users. Just type PayMaya and download.

2. After downloading, you can start creating you account. Enter the necessary information. Just remember that the registered number you input is your official PayMaya account number.

3. Tap AGREE.

4. Wait for the verification SMS that will be sent to your registered number. Open the SMS and get the code.

5. In your PayMaya account, finish the registration by inputting the code you just received.

6. Tap PROCEED.

7. Congratulations! You are now a registered PayMaya user!

Now that you have the PayMaya app, let me run you through the benefits you can get by using this app. Read on to understand!

1. Virtual PayMaya Card for faster payment

This Virtual Card is considered to be one of the great benefits of the PayMaya app. With this card, you can do your online shopping on any internet website, as long as their payment options accept Visa or Visa debit card.

You can even pay your monthly Netflix and Spotify subscriptions using the PayMaya Card. If Globe is your network provider, you will have the Visa Virtual Card. If you are Smart subscriber, you will have the Mastercard Virtual Card.

2. Adding money to your PayMaya account is stress free

The PayMaya Visa cards act as your debit cards, both the virtual card and your physical card. Adding credit to your account is easy so you could use it to continuously shop or pay things online.

To add money, go to their approved money channels such as any SM Store, Robinsons Department Stores, 7/11 stores and even banks such as BDO, Union Bank and RCBC.

3. Pay your utility bills without leaving the house

The PayMaya app allows you to pay your utility bills such as Meralco, PLDT, Maynilad and Globe Bills. All you have to do is tap the PAY BILLS option of you app, choose the biller and tap in your details. You can do this both from an iOS and Android device.

4. Sending money became so easy

As long as the recipient is someone who has PayMaya or SmartMoney account, sending money using PayMaya is easy. Start with choosing the SEND MONEY button and enter the recipient’s phone number and amount to send. After verifying the details, click SEND and you are done.

5. Discover amazing discounts and promos

Even though you are not subscribed to the PayMaya Stories, the apps official blog, you can still access all the promos and coupons using your PayMaya app. Browse by clicking MORE option and select the POMOS AND COUPONS option. Here you can see all the good details and promos from their latest partner merchants.

6. Pay Using QR Code

Now that we prefer contact less transactions, PayMaya is beneficial since users can pay just by scanning the QR codes of participating stores. This means you don’t have to bring a wallet or cash with you! Just bring your phone and you are good to go!

7. BalikBayad Options

Each time you use PayMaya, you earn cash points and rewards. It can either be cashback from your grocery shopping, utility bill payment or load purchase. Whatever it is, you get benefits, just for using the app. Convenient and most of all, you get rewarded by using it!

So what are you waiting for? If you don’t have the PayMaya app yet, download now and explore the amazing possibilities!