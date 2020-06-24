How To Get On TV

ADVERTISING

ARE YOU one of those whose dreams is getting on TV? Do you ever envision of seeing yourself on the television, doing outstanding work by touching the lives of those millions who watch you? If being on the television limelight is your dream, then this article is for you.

Growing up watching television, I know the huge impact it could bring upon us viewers. From watching television shows, we start to see other worlds different from ours, we start to learn new things daily, we get to be informed, entertained and overall, it develops us in many creative and positive ways.

It is also a medium in which we can express our creativity and talents. For singers and dancers, it is their form of entertaining those who watch them. It could also be a medium of self-expression for professional actors and actress. It could also be a medium for spreading awareness for news anchors.

Getting on TV comes in many forms. I have compiled the most common ways in getting on TV. Surprisingly, there are many ways. Read on and identify where you and your talent fits.

ADVERTISING

1. Reality TV

A lot of big stars now had their start by auditioning and appearing in big reality TV shows such as Pinoy Big Brother and Survivor Philippines. Although most winners did reached the stardom that they dreamt of, even non-winners or runner ups used the media exposure as leverage to grow their careers in TV. All you have to do is to monitor the show or networks’ website and social media and watch out for auditions and casting calls. From there, participate in these calls and make sure you leave a good impression!

2. Talent shows

In the Philippines, talent shows are huge events on their own. We are known as the country of good singers, and I couldn’t disagree more. Every year, talent shows catapult aspiring singers or dancers to stardom. Shows such as Tawag ng Tanghalan, The Voice Philippines and The X Factor Philippines had built the careers of KZ Tandingan, Jason Dy and Mitoy Yonting. There will be casting calls, and a lot of competitors during auditions. So make sure you have a lot of patience and give them your best shot!

3. Acting jobs

Talent management or agencies scout up and coming actors and actresses yearly. These agencies sign their talents and have them go series of workshops to hone their skills and develop them for future movie or TV roles. Usually, artists have their break through television shows by starting in small supporting roles and working their way up to the top. You can start by going to talent managements’ website and creating your portfolio. You can also contact them and ask for more information regarding auditions and signing up with their agencies.

4. News Anchors/Reporters

You can also get into TV by being a news reporter or a news anchor. It starts with applying for a job at a news-based television channel as a television journalist. These mainly covers on the spot news coverage as compared to the news anchors or readers who are based on the home network. Either way, it is one sure chance to start your career in TV.

5. Commercial endorsers

Some artist gets their big break through appearing in major commercials. Artist such as Toni Gonzaga in her famous Sprite commercial and Isabel Oli with Max’s became famous household names after these projects. Of course, it involves going through auditions and VTR testings. But regardless of these difficulties, it would surely pay off once you land your first commercial job!

Those covers the most common ways of getting on TV, of course, these are only some full-proof ways and there are many others. The most important point to remember is always always find opportunities. Keep knocking on doors, and the TV limelight will find you one day!