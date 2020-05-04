How to Get More Followers on Twitter

ADVERTISING

IF YOU ARE an up-and-coming social media influencer, or a brand manager or a media strategist, or a content creator or other related fields, Twitter following is an important part of your business’ survival. These days, social media platforms such as Twitter became indispensable in terms of reaching out to audiences across the globe.

Twitter provides the platform to network with other people in the same business, or expand your contacts to pursue further collaboration. Twitter is also an efficient way in communicating with other people, for free.

The fact that it became a powerful tool in marketing makes us realize that Twitter handling is an art. It needs careful curating of posts to make sure it reaches its target audience. This, and many more are critical for one to have more followers in Twitter.

Here are some of the full-proof ways you can do to get more followers:

1. Posting Time is Critical

Since we are talking about maximizing your followers, you have to know when Twitter users are online reading tweets. Data shows that the best time to maximize your reach is posting on weekdays, specifically between 9AM to 4PM – typical business hours.

2. Use proper hashtags

Using hashtags means that like-minded individuals can easiyly filter your post from the thousands of posts made daily. By using the appropriate hashtags, you can be easily found by your target market seeking your brand.

3. Engagement is the key

You will have more followers if you regularly engage with them. Communication is the key – know them, thank them, occasionally reply to their tweets, answer their questions. You have to be approachable so that they know they are following a real live human being and not just a robot. This is how you establish a connection. And they will love you for it.

4. Complete Bio

This means do not be lazy in making a short but informational bio in your page. Who are you? What are you doing? What is this page about? You can also put your website link for them to easily know about you or your products. This is a sign that you are in business. Remember – a business without a sign is a sign of no business.

5. Display Image

They have to know what you look like. Are you approachable looking? Are you true or just a random fake Twitter account? Make an effort to use your best photo, make sure it is good quality, your face should be centered. If you are not using your face, then the company brand name would suffice. Same specifications apply.

6. Network outside Twitter

Although Twitter is a powerful tool in networking, it is not the only tool. If you limit yourself in searching for followers only in Twitter, then you are missing a huge market. Use other platforms as well – Instagram and Facebook. As they say, to get more fish, cast a wider net.

7. Collaboration is Vital

In this world, no man is an island. If you can get to have a collaboration with other businesses, then it means you can also have the chance to attracts that business’ followers. It gives you exposure, therefore followers. Make sure you do collaborations with businesses that you believe in, and truly support.

There you go. Those are some trusted and effective ways of getting more followers in Twitter. Whether you are a social media influencer, an artist, or a brand, you can apply any of these tips by mixing and matching those that works for you. Of course you can also adopt those tips that are not in this list, as they say – you do you. Good luck and I wish you fruitful Twitter days ahead!