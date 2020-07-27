How To Attend Exclusive Events In The Philippines

It is Friday night, you are in your couch watching Netflix while scrolling through your social media. You see people dressed to the nines, partying, rubbing elbows with the celebrities and having fun in an invite-only exclusive event. You wonder, how did they get invited?

For you this is a puzzle. How were they invited and not you? How did they know these events? Who do they know to get into such parties thrown only by people in the know? These questions and probably more runs through your mind as you like their photos filled with different hashtags.

Fear not my friends, I am here to discuss the several possibilities that you too could be invited in exclusive events in the Philippines. If attending these parties and events is in your interest, continue to read through this article and be informed!

Product launches, fashion runway events and even press conferences throw exclusive parties in an invite only guest list. How do you get invited in one of those list?

First, make use of the information available. Check the product website regularly, follow their social media accounts and be informed of the upcoming events. It does not hurt to comment on their products or events too. This way, you get noticed as one of the top fans. Put your name out there by being involved and interested.

Second, contact the persons in charge. May it be via email, text message or any form of communication, reach out first. Stepping up, introducing yourself (and what you can do to help their mission) and finally expressing your interest in being invited to launch parties would leave a mark.

Third, and probably the easiest, sign up in the company’s mailing list. This way, you get to be the first one to be informed if there is an upcoming event.

Let us get into further details. For example, you would like to be invited to a press conference in an upcoming product launch for a new skin care. And it so happened that you are a budding influencer. May it be via blogs or vlogs, you can volunteer to cover this important launch and publish the celebration online in your website. Definitely, you will get the organizers’ attention since it is also free publicity for them.

Another example is if you are a writer for a magazine, newspaper or online website that focuses on the release of a new model for a microwave. You can contact the company’s marketing department to relay your intent of covering the launch. Of course you may be encouraged to write good reviews about the product in return for getting invited.

Seems easy right? Well, I also compiled several tips and tricks to make the most of your experience, and to make sure that you would get invited again.

1. Bring business cards. This way, new acquaintance could remember you and contact you anytime. This is particularly true if you work in related industries and they might need your services in the future. Since you are already expanding your network, make the most out of it.

2. Dress appropriately and well. You should make the effort to look the part. As they say, carry yourself in a manner that you would like to be addressed. If the event is in a hotel and needed a formal attire, adhere to the dress code and throw a little something that would impress the attendees.

3. Be a good conversationalist. In networking among the guests, make sure that you can easily contribute to the conversation they are having. Do not be a bore nor a wall flower. Give witty and smart response that would make the night or event memorable.

Easy as one, two and three! I hope you get to use these ways and tips once you attend your first exclusive event! Most importantly, don’t forget to have fun!