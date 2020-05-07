HINDI COVID-19 RELATED CASE: Director Peque Gallaga pumanaw sa edad 76

NAGLULUKSA ang buong industriya ng peikulang Pilipino sa pagpanaw ng award-winning director na si Peque Gallaga o Maurice Ruiz de Luzuriaga Gallaga sa tunay na buhay. He is 76 years old.

Pumanaw ang director nitong umaga ng May 7 habang naka-confine ito sa Riverside Medical Center sa Bacolod City.

Nilinaw ng kanyang mga kaanak na hindi COVID-19 ang ikinamatay ng premyadong director.

May 5 (Tuesday) nang i-post ni Direk Lore Reyes, co-direktor ni Direk Peque sa mga pelikula, sa kanyang Facebook account na na-hospitalized ang director. Ang rason na sinabi, he was hospitalized due to complications arising from his past health conditions.

Pakiusap pa noon ng kanyang pamilya, “They want to honor this wishes that this is kept within the family. They appreciate everyone’s messages of love and concern, but they would be grateful if this remains a private affair.”

ADVERTISING

Direk Peque made a colorful and memorable professional career as a multi-awarded master director of Philippine Cinema.

Ilan sa kanyang mga hindi malilimutang obra ay ang Oro, Plata, Mata na nag-launch sa movie career ni Joel Torre, Scorpio Nights, Magic Temple, Shake Rattle & Roll (Manananggal episode), Tiyanak, Kid Huwag Kang Susuko, Sonata, Once Upon A Time at marami pang iba.