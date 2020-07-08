Hamon ni Janella Salvador sa dating personal assistant: ‘Idemanda mo ako!’

ADVERTISING

NAGSUMBONG sa programang Raffy Tulfo in Action ang dating personal assistant ng aktres na si Janella Salvador na si Michelle Pelongco dahil diumano’y hindi siya binayaran ng aktres ng P3,600 kapalit ng kanyang serbisyo.

Ang sinisingil ni Michelle ay katumbas daw ng 12 days na serbisyo niya sa kay Janella.

During the said interview kay Michelle ay pilit ding kinukuha ng programa ni Raffy Tulfo ang panig ni Janella pero hindi nagpaunlak ang dalaga. Ayon sa kanya, mas gusto niyang gawing pribado ang paglutas sa isyu at hindi daanin sa media.

“I really don’t believe I have to defend myself because trial by media is not the appropriate venue for this,” pahayag ni Janella sa kanyang Twitter account.

Hinamon din ni Janella ang dating PA na dalhil sa korte ang kanyang reklamo.

“If you believe in your own lies and I really violated something, sue me,” lahad pa niya.

“If you’re gonna twist the story in your desperate attempt to get money from me… sorry, hun. 3.6K is small and I would gladly give it to someone who deserves it. Not worth my time.

“We are literally still going through a pandemic and our press freedom is in danger. Next,” pahayag pa ng aktres.