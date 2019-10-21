Gretchen Barretto inakusahan ng pamangkin na mang-aagaw ng boyfriend

Hindi pa tapos ang bangayan ng magkakapatid na Barretto dahil ang latest, maging ang pamangkin ni Gretchen na si Nicole, anak ni Jayjay ay involved na rin sa isyu.

Si Nicole ang sinasabing pamangkin ni Gretchen na humila sa kanya habang nagkakagulo sa lamay ni Miguel Barretto. At bilang ganti, sinabunutan naman si Nicole ng tiyahin niya.

Ipinost ng isang Instagram user (@bashing.shing) ang palitan nila ng mensahe ni Nicole. Nakalagay dito na ipinatapon sa States si Nicole at problem child daw ito ng pamilya at dyowa rin ni Atong Ang.

Sinagot ito ni Nicole. Aniya, “I just want to inform you that I wasn’t thrown to the states. I was there to move on from what gretchen and atong did to me. I’m stating the fact that my own aunt stole my boyfriend. The next travels to the states was for my education. Since i do have an education and finished a doctorate.Just so you know Thank you po.”

Sinagot din ni Nicole ang tanong kung totoong inatake niya si Gretchen.

“I did not attact her. She and her boyfriend attacked my aunt and I carried her to the other side so that she won’t hurt tita Marj.

“She kicked me countless of times and even after I got away and was about to exit the chapel, she sprinted to me and pulled my hair so hard I almost fell to the floor. If somebody did not catch me, my skull would’ve been broken.”

Dagdag pang detalye ni Nicole, “plenty of people witnessed it. I had my arms in the air to show I wasn’t doing anything to her. It’s just unfair that they control the media and twist the facts.

“I do not regret protecting my tita marj. If I intended to hurt “tita” gretchen, i could’ve threw a punch. But I did not. I simply carried her.”

As expected, may sagot agad si Gretchen kay Nicole sa kanyang IG account.

“Oh I’m sorry. I was told that nicole stole atong from her aunt claudine,” ang unang birada ni Greta.

Next caption, “I was told by atong (nilako si nicole sa akin ng nanay niya.”

Depensa naman ni Greta sa sinasabing pananakit kay Nicole, “I only attacked you to defend myself (you made a mistake by doing so. I am trained to protect myself. You simply are a con artist. Ask your mom to find you a wealthy man to hire you.”

Ayon pa sa dating aktres ay magbibigay daw ng statement si Atong at maging ang lifetime partner niyang si Tony Boy Cojuangco ay magsasalita rin tungkol sa nangyari.