Gina Lopez at Eddie Garcia bibigyan ng posthumous awards ng PMPC

BIBIGYAN ng Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) at ng Airtime Marketing Philippines ng special Posthumous Awards sina Eddie Garcia at Gina Lopez na parehong yumao nitong 2019 sa 33rd Star Awards for Television. Ang award ng dalawang legendary name sa TV ay tatanggapin ng kanilang mga kapamilya at colleagues.

Mr. Garcia will be given the Posthumous Award as an “Icon of Philippine Television” dahil sa mga sumusunod na kadahilanan.

“For having been an institution in Philippine Television Industry by giving quality entertainment to Filipinos all over the world; for his lifetime of high quality and award-winning roles and performances in record-breaking and high-rating shows that created a global impact for the TV industry;

“For having been an endless source of inspiration and encouragement among his peers and colleagues; for earning the respect and admiration of the whole Philippine Entertainment Industry Family as one of the most influential ICONS on Television.”

Igagawad naman ang Posthumous Award kay Ms. Lopez for Television Excellence, based on the following:

“For having been an institution in Philippine Television Industry by giving quality entertainment, information, and education to Filipinos; for her lifetime of dedication and commitment in public service and nation building through her top-rating television programs that centered on ecology, environment and child welfare and protection;

“For her numerous awards and recognition as TV host and producer; for having championed the rights and protection of Filipino children through her ‘Bantay Bata Foundation’ and for having instilled environmental awareness through her G-Diaries.”

Magaganap ang 33rd PMPC Star Awards for Television sa Linggo, October 13, sa Henry Lee Irwin Theater ng Ateneo De Manila University.