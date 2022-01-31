Get to Know the Lead Stars of ‘Let Me Be Your Knight’

THESE DAYS, I make sure that I have something to look forward to at the end of a long work day. May it be a glass of wine, or a work out session, I treat myself with the tiny little things that help me to keep going.

One of my recent indulgence is watching the South Korean drama Let Me Be Your Knight. This romantic comedy, musical drama series is aired once a week in the SBS TV. It could also be seen through the popular streaming platform iQIYI.

This feel good drama tells the story of a popular idol who is suffering from sleepwalking. To discretely cure his illness, a resident doctor is tasked to live in the same house as him and the other members of his band, Luna.

This one of a kind drama also offers a star studded ensemble. To know more about the cast, read and be amazed!

Jung In-Sun

Jung In Sun was born in the Goyang, Gyeonggi Province of South Korea on April 25, 1991. She attended the Sejong University majoring in Film Arts. She has been active in the entertainment industry since she was 7, appearing in the television series Soonpoong Clinic in 1998 as Lee Semina.

Her debut film was in 2002, The Beauty in Dream where she played the role of Yoo-mi. She gained notoriety when she joined tha cast of the much talked about comedy series Welcome to Waikiki and the romantic comedy/mystery series My Secret Terrius, both in 2018. For her roles in this two films, she won the Rising Star Award in 2018 as given by the Asia Artist Awards. She also won the Rookie Award in Female Category in 2019 and Excellence Award in Reality Category in 2020 for her work in the Baek Jong Won’s Alley Restaurant.

Lee Jun-Young (of U-Kiss)

Lee Jun Young was born on January 22, 1997 in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. He gained popularity as a member of the Korean boy band U-Kiss in 2014. He began to gained popularity as an actor when he joined the Avengers Social Club, a television drama aired in tvN in 2017. He continued to appear in known dramas such as Backstreet Rookie, Imitation and D.P. Let Me Be Your Knight is his second drama with the SBS Network.

Jang Dong-Joo

Jang Dong Joo was born on October 25, 1994 in South Korea. Although he is gaining mainstream and international popularity for his role in Let Me Be Your Knight, Dong Joo has been active only in the entertainment industry for a few years. He made his television debut in 2017 in the teen, comedy romance television series School 2017 in KBS2.

He was in another series, Criminal Minds in the same year. He gained nationwide recognition when he played the character of Ju Dong Ha in the 2019 series Loss Time Life. Dong joo is also known for his movie Honest Candidate, a 2020 comedy film which starred Ra Mi Ran, Kim Mu-yeol and Na Moon-hee.

JR (of NU’EST)

Kim Jong-hyun, who goes by the stage name JR (which stands for Junior Royal) was born on June 8, 1995 in Gangneung, Gangwon, South Korea. He is Pledis Entertainment’s first male trainee since it was launched in 2007. Even prior to the group’s debut in 2012, JR already appeared in several videos. One of which is the “Bangkok City” music video by Orange Caramel. He was also featured in Uee’s solo song titled “Sok Sok Sok”. He is the leader and main rapper/dancer of NU’EST.

Apart from appearing in music videos, he put his dancing skills to good use when he served as a backup dancer for the music video “Wonder Boy”. Aside from a popular idol, he also is a model for Labiotte and Origins, a fixed cast member for a variety show “Night Goblin” and a judge for the music show “Shadow Singer”. He also participated in the romance reality show “Shadow Singer”.

Yoon Ji-Sung (of Wanna One)

Yoon Ji Sung was born on March 8, 1991 in Wonju, South Korea. He joined the reality show Produce 101 (Season 2) as a trainee under the MMO Entertainment. In the end, he finished eighth in the show and debuted as a member of Wanna One in 2017. He made his transition as a theater actor in 2016, when he played the role of Kang Moo Young in the show The Days.

In the coming years, he was very active in theater, appearing in the shows Return: The Promise of the Day and Something Rotten! Let Me Be Your Knight is actually Ji Sung’s first television series, where he plays the character of Kim Yoo Chan.

Kim Dong-Hyun

Dong Hyun was born on November 17, 1981 in Suwon, South Korea. Unlike the other actors in the show, Dong Hyun started his career as a mixed martial artist, eventually playing in the UFC’s welterweight division. He made his debut in the 2015 show Law of the Jungle in Nicaragua as a cast member.

From being a regular cast member of shows (Great Escape, DoReMi Market, Player, Maste in the House) he became an in demand host for shows such as Lanson Marketplace, Becoming Smarter, Hogu’s Secret Tutoring and Superhero.

I have watched a lot of kdramas, and can I just say that I have never seen such a diverse cast! It’s so entertaining to know that they came from various backgrounds but they have managed to deliver a show that is full of dynamics and laughter! What are you waiting for? Start watching the show and I promise you, all your stress will disappear!