Food and restaurants division of the Viva Group of Companies operational during ECQ

The joy of eating out might have to wait a bit more as the community quarantine has been extended to May 15 in Metro Manila and in some parts of the country. But the foodie in you won’t be stopped from fulfilling a serious craving for something really special.

That’s why boutique restaurants Paper Moon, Botejyu, Pepi Cubano and Wing Zone owned by the Viva Group of Companies are opening their kitchens to take your orders for delivery, takeout, and pick-up.

Now is the time to finally get those Mille Crepes, Okonomiyaki, Cuban sandwiches, and full-flavored special wings you’ve been itching to have!

Check your food delivery apps Food Panda, Grab Food, and Lala Food if you’re within distance and start ticking off those favorites.

For Grab Food, Pepi Cubano and Wing Zone orders are at P50 off using the code KEEPSAFE50.

Here’s the deal for Food Panda: 20% discount plus free delivery on Pepi Cubano and Wing Zone. Paper Moon is 15% off. For Botejyu, it’s 10% discount plus free delivery.

If you opt for takeout or pick-up transactions, their restaurants are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You get 10% off on your food bill.

Viva International Food & Restaurants Inc, the food division of the Viva Group of Companies, is in the restaurant and food service business for more than two decades.