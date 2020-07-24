FDCP Chair Liza Dino tinanggal sa Executive Committee ng MMFF

ADVERTISING

TINANGGAL NA si Liza Dino, chairman ng Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) bilang isa sa miyembro ng Metro Manila Film Festival Executive Committee.

Sa sulat na ipinadala kay Dino ni MMDA Chairman Danilo D. Lim na siya ring over-all chairman ng Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) nitong June 21, ay ipinaliwanag ni Lim kung bakit hindi na puwedeng maging bahagi ng MMFF Execom ang dating aktres.

Narito ang nilalaman ng sulat ni Lim:

“Ms. Mary Liza B. Dino

“Chairman, FDCP

“Dear Ms. Dino,

“We write in connection with your membership in the Executive Committee of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

As early as 2016, you already made effort to transfer management of MMFF from Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP). You even wrote a letter to Malacanang asking for extension of festival period for MMFF and to transfer chairmanship of MMFF from the undersigned to you.

“You even directly accused MMFF of being involved in controversies, an institution to which you supposedly belong and as a member of the Executive Committee should be defending. Recent events and information coming to our office indicate that you have not given up on your dream to take over the chairmanship of MMFF and to take it away from MMDA and actively pursuing the same.

“We honestly believe therefore that your membership in the Executive Committee is no longer tenable as your actions are inimical to MMFF and reek of conflict of interest. We regret not you removal from MMFF but rather that it has come this far. After your first botched attempt to transfer administration of MMFF to you and your office we were expecting you to resign out of delicadeza. For this reason, we would like to inform you that we have decided to withdraw your appointment as a member of the Executive Committee.

“Thank you and best regards.

“Sincerely,

“Danilo Delapuz Lim

“Overall Chairman”

Samantala, bago ang sulat ni Lim kay Dino ay nagpadala rin ng sulat sa Execom ng MMFF ang officers and members ng Podyuser ng mga Pelikulang Pilipino sa Asya (PMPPA) para ipakita ang kanilang suporta dito.

“The officers and members of the Podyuser ng mga Pelikulang Pilipino sa Asya (PMPPA) reiterate their support for the Executive Committee of the Metro Manila Film Festival in the management and supervision of the all-Filipino film festival each Christmas for the past decades.

“By virtue of law and in recognition of the authority of the Executive the body of its continued and exclusive patronate.

“Because of a recent series of unfortunate and disappointing experiences, the PMPPA will not adhere to any interference or intervention of Undersecretary Liza Dino-Seguerra representing the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) in the December festival.

“We believe that the FDCP has attempted to go beyond its mandate and has intruded into duties and responsibilities that belong to other offices and agencies in the government.

“Thank you.”

Pirmado ang sulat ni Malou N. Santos, chairman ng PMPPA at ni Orlando Ilacan na presidente naman ng PMPPA.