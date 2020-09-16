Dingdong Dantes, Asian Star Prize Awardee sa 15th Seoul International Drama Awards!

ADVERTISING

BONGGA talaga ang nag-iisang Kapuso Primetime King ng GMA-7 na si Dingdong Dantes! Maliban sa katangi-tanging pagganap niya bilang ‘Big Boss’ sa Philippine adaptation ng iconic Koreanovelang ‘Descendants of the Sun‘ with Jennylyn Mercado na miss na miss na ng mga televiewers at ang inaabangang action movie nito na ‘A Hard Day‘ na isa rin adaptation ng box-office hit Korean Film ay isang parangal naman ang iginawad sa kanya mula sa bansang South Korea.

Katulad ng mga kapwa niya Kapuso actors na sina Dennis Trillo, Gabby Concepcion at Alden Richards ay binigyan din ng pansin at papuri ang kanyang pagganap sa ‘Descendants of the Sun’. Siya ay ginawaran ng Asian Star Prize sa 15th Seoul International Drama Awards na talagang proud na proud ang mga Kapuso televiewers sa achievement niyang ito.

Sa kanyang Instagram account ang nagpahayag na ito ng pagpapasalamat at inihandog ang napanalong tropeyo sa mga ‘real-life heroes’ ng kasalukuyan.

“I knew that I had big shoes to fill when I played Big Boss of DOTS Philippine Adaptation.

The story of DOTS was very well loved by Filipinos, including my wife who’s an avid fan of KDrama.

That’s why reliving the story of DOTS is both an opportunity and responsibility. We had the chance to retell a well-loved world-class creation, while honoring the lives and experiences of our modern-day heroes through our portrayals.

With this, I am deeply honored to be recognized by the Seoul International Drama Awards.

And I share this award to all the men and women who worked tirelessly to make the show alive in the hearts of our viewers.

This award is also a tribute to all frontliners of the world— soldiers, healthcare workers and volunteers.

This award is for my loved ones and the Filipino people. May we find consolation knowing that our stories are being appreciated especially during these trying times.

Salamat, @gmanetwork, for the trust. This is DingDong Dantes, BIG BOSS of DOTS Philippine Adaptation, a snappy salute to you all.” pagpapasalamat ni Dong.

Sayang at hindi na nagkaroon ng pagkakataon si Dingdong na makarampa mismo sa Seoul para tanggapin ang kanyang award. Maganda rin sana kung ma-meet niya rin ng personal ang original ‘Big Boss’ na si Song Joong-Ki. Maganda rin sana kung maipromote din nito ang Philippine adaptation ng ‘A Hard Day’ sa Korea dahil siguradong curious din sila rito.

Speaking of, kailan kaya ipapalabas ang ‘A Hard Day’? Ipapasok kaya ito sa 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival ngayong Disyembre, o sa napipintong Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino?

Last week ay nag-last taping day na ang cast and crew ng Descendants of the Sun. Malapit nang mapanood ang fresh episodes nito sa Kapuso network!