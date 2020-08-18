DI NAGMANA KAY JERICHO: Santino Rosales ayaw mag-artista, mas gustong maging sikat na modelo

ADVERTISING

HINDI ang pagpasok sa pag-aartista ang dahilan kung bakit pumirma ng management contract sa Viva Artists Agency (VAA) ang anak ni Jericho Rosales sa former model na si Kai Palomares na si Santino.

Ayon mismo kay Santino nang makausap namin siya virtual interview nitong Biyernes, August 14, ay sa modeling, hosting at endorsements lang daw ang kanyang focus habang nasa Viva.

Nang tanungin namin kung bakit ayaw niyang maging artista, aniya, wala raw kasi doon ang kanyang passion.

“I don’t have the passion for it and I was always taught growing up that for everything I do I have to have a passion for it. And I think I cannot give the best of my ability on that path so that’s why I don’t wanna join showbiz.

“I don’ think that I’ll be inclined to do it simply because I enjoyed the path that I’m in now. I will not just take one step into something that I’m not really passionate about,” ” katwiran ng 19 year old, 6 feet tall model and football player.

Eh, bakit nga ba ganun siya ka-passionate sa modeling?

Sagot ni Santino, “Well, I grew up doing ramp so I learned to love it.”

Patuloy pa niya, “What I love about fashion is that it’s living art and everyone around you, you tend to find inspiration from. And when you’re exposed to this, it’s just a beautiful culture to be in. That’s why I fell in love with it and I continue to be passionate po.”

Isa rin sa goal ni Santino ay makilala sa fashion world.

“Definitey I want to be one of the top models in the Philippines when the time comes,” lahad pa niya.

Ibinahagi rin ni Santino ang advice na binibigay sa kanya ng parents ngayong technically ay nasa showbiz na rin siya.

“He always just tells me to make smart decisions and he supports me all the way,” bilin daw sa kanya ni Jericho.

“She just tries to make sure that I enjoy what I’m doing,” bagy na palagi raw nire-remind ng kanyang mom.

“Basically they always just tell me to be true to myself and the rest will follow – very short and concise but it’s very meaningful and I take this to heart everyday,” sambit pa niya.