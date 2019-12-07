Dermcare Group of Companies to launch an innovative skin care line from Japan

ADVERTISING

THE Wellness Innovators Corporation, in partnership with the Dermcare Group of Companies headed by Mrs. Zenaida Palisoc (President, CEO) will be launching an innovative skin care line from Japan this December 9, 2019 at Manila Hotel, Fiesta Pavillon. At the same time, Dermcare will be celebrating 30th Anniversary highlighted by a dazzling fashion show by Toni Galang and Raymond Villanueva.

“I want to tell everyone that because life is a long journey, we want them to enjoy the ride by making each moment beautiful with Dermcare as their wellness partner, “ Mrs. Zenaida Palisoc said.

Dermcare Milestone

Late 80’s, Madam Zenaida is a visionary businesswoman started to create and formulate beauty products specially for skin whitening and sell them directly to her relatives, friends and acquaintances. Some of the notable products that were popular to the customers were Rejuvenating Facial Lotion, Bleaching Cream 4-in-1 and pimple Control products.

With the success of the direct selling business and the help of her husband Mr. Joselito Palisoc in the 90’s, the business has expanded and was able to open up its very first branch located at Taft Ave., and named it Dermcare Skin Clinic and Pharmacy. It was able to breakthrough in the market and has started to spread not just in Metro Manila but also in different parts of the Philippines opening up clinics and stores in strategic location.

During 2006, the whole Dermcare family was grieving due to the death of one of its founders Mr. Joselito Palisoc. On May 27, 2007, to commemorate the death anniversary and give honor to the legacy of Mr. Palisoc, Dermcare launch its JLP Foundation headed by Mrs. Zenaida Palisoc. This Foundation aims to help and give financial assistance for the college education of children from very poor families Scholars from Polytechnic University of the Philippines, University of Pagasinan and other state universities and colles were the beneficiaries of the foundation.

Madam Palisoc, a graduate of University of the Philippines with a Master in Industrial relations and Certified Master Entrepreneur from Ateneo Graduate School of Entrepreneur. Her Dermcare Group of Companies includes names such as the Belle La Peau Trading and ServicesInc., the Zet Pham BusinessSolutions Inc., the Face Matters Trading and Services Inc. She is also the VP-HRD/ Admin of Ahglow Corporation and Rolan Palser Enterprises Corporation.

As a woman in the business sector, Mrs. Palisoc has spent 30 years growing her business and achieving her goals. She had helped a lot of people, especially women, find employment and sources of livelihood as well as help improve families lives. Her employees are well compensated and afforded more than just mandatory benefits, including free training and travels.

Her Dermcare business has grown to employ about 1,000 people in eighty eight Dermcare Wellness Center and twenty seven (27) Belle La Peau Waxing Salon all over the country. “it has been my desire that the Dermcare business … would be God’s instrument to help as many people as possible become good and productive members of our society,” she said.