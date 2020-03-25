DAHIL SA PNEUMONIA: Iza Calzado, sinugod sa ospital!

ADVERTISING

ISANG nakakalungkot na balita ang bumungad sa aming social media feed ngayong gabi.

Na-ospital ang Kapamilya actress na si Iza Calzado kahapon, March 24 at ngayong March 25 ay ikinumpirma ni Iza mismo ang balita sa pamamagitan ng kanyang official Instagram account (@MissIzaCalzado).

Nakasuot ng isang oxygen mask at hospital gown ang aktres sa kanyang photo update kalakip ang mga sumusunod:

“Hello, everyone. It’s been a while but I thought I’d update you all. I’m currently hospitalized for pneumonia and so, I was tested for Covid-19 and i’ve been waiting for the results for several days now.

It’s been a challenging time for me but it cannot compare to the frontliners who have cared for me and to whom I am so grateful. My heart goes out to everyone in these trying times, especially those who risk their lives every day to care for their loved ones.

ADVERTISING

I am hoping you all can join me in prayer for those who are currently sick and their loved ones, for every person struggling to cope in these tough times. And most especially, for the medical workers who are doing their best despite the hurdles.

I count this time as an opportunity to be kind. To be a source of love and light. With the grace of God, i can fight this and we all fight this together.”

Bago pa man inanunsyo ang community quarantine o lockdown sa bansa ay nakatakda na dapat na ipalabas ang bagong TV project ni Iza Calzado na ‘Ang Sa Iyo ay Akin’ kasama sina Maricel Soriano, Sam Milby at Jodi Sta. Maria. Meron din itong tinapos na iWant Originals project with Jameson Blake na inaasahang ilalabas ngayong taon.

Mula sa amin dito sa Pinoy Parazzi, we’re praying for your fast recovery, Iza!