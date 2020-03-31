Crunchyroll – How to Stream Anime Online

MY CHILDHOOD and teenage years were spent watching a lot of animes. Although I didn’t stream them online, I rely mainly on cable networks to watch my favorite anime characters like Kenshin. Luckily, these days, kids and adults do not have to wait for their favorite animes to be aired in television networks, as access to anime has been made easy by Crunchyroll.

For serious anime watchers, I recommend Crunchyroll. It is founded by graduates from the University of California Berkeley. As of now, close to a thousand anime shows, hundreds of Asians dramas and tons of manga for all its users. Although most of the animes here are only subbed (as opposed to the dubbed and subbed versions that other streaming sites offer), this is where serious anime watchers head to for some good entertainment. They even have a lot of top tier exclusives.

What I like about Crunchyroll is that your anime enjoyment is not limited by your budget. In short, Crunchyroll hosts a lot of free, entertaining and binge worthy animes to watch. If you prefer no ads and go straight to anime watching without interruptions, they offer subscription package too. For 8USD a month, you have unlimited access to Japanese animes, mangas and even Japanese dramas. Given that some animes and dramas originate from mangas, this is such a convenient thing. Particularly if you are a purist like I am, you can open a tab showing the manga pages, while at the same time viewing the anime.

Apart from those awesome benefits, you can also have access to these anime episodes quickly as they upload episodes within an hour of the Japanese release. Same goes for the mangas. For paid subscription in Crunchyroll, you can also watch in HD (720p60 and 1090p60). Perhaps my most favorite of all the benefits – Crunchyroll compensates the original creators – they give credit where credit is due. The caveat for the 8USD Crunchyroll premium – no ads but only a single simultaneous stream. BUT, you can have the best quality animes AND more variety of animes to choose from.

If you do not want to spend and opt to have the free membership, it is totally fine. As long as you can endure the ads (this is how they earn and able to keep the website up), then you can go for free and watch the free stuff. However, free membership means you have limited anime choices, and so is the quality of the videos.

Either way, here are the step by step guide on how to stream anime in Crunchyroll, online:

1. Go to the Crunchyroll website.

2. At the right hand corner, type your anime preference

3. Press Enter

4. The results will show at the center of your screen

5. Select your anime preference.

6. Select your episode and enjoy!

As always, you can watch Crunchyroll from your laptop or desktop – go to the site. You can also watch it from your smartphones or tablets. Crunchyroll has app for both Android and Apple. For starters, here are some of the most watched anime in Crunchyroll: Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, DEVILMAN crybaby, Dr. STONE, Fate/Zero, Flowers of Evil, Hunter x Hunter, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, KILL la KILL, Lupin the 3rd: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine, Made in Abyss, Mob Psycho 100, and My Hero Academia. For the mangas, you can start with Fairy Tail, Attack on Titan, Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches, Inside MariAnd A Silent Voice.

If ever you find interesting animes and mangas or even Japanese dramas, hit me up will you?