Cornerstone Entertainment – Castings & How To Apply

ADVERTISING

Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. is one of the country’s premier management industry. The company, which was built in 2005, oversees and builds the career of aspiring artists across television, films, music and many more in the Philippines.

Led by the multi-talented actor/producer Erickson Raymundo, Cornerstone Entertainment has made a name for itself in the entertainment industry. Not only due to their humility, impeccable service and professionalism, they are also one of the few management firm that actually, truly cares for their talent. Their open mind-ness allowed their talents to pursue their own passion. That is why even big time names voluntarily stay with Cornerstone. This type of arrangement allows the management to build their talents’ long term career in the entertainment industry.

Talent management is the company’s forte – handling over hundreds of the careers of the country’s leading artists. They handle the Queen of All Media Kris Aquino, singer-songwriter Moira De La Torre and King of Theme Songs Eric Santos, blockbuster director Antoinette Jadaone, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, comedian Empoy Marquez, television presenter Gretchen Ho, actor turned politician Herbert Bautista, theater actress Kat Galang, the queen of soul Jaya and showbiz royalty Maria Kristina Cassandra Cuneta Concepcion (The KC Concepcion) among many others.

Apart from talent management, Cornerstone Entertainment also handles music production – cementing itself in the music industry with albums and videos from well-respected Filipino singers and songwriters. They produced popular albums such as Jason Marvin’s Panggapan, Rayver Cruz’s What You Want, France’s Clouds, LA Santos’ Anyare, Alexander Diaz’s Dulo and Ken San Jose’s Lose Control.

They also paved their way to concerts and events production. Among their impressive portfolio, they produced the Divas | U.S. Tour (Line Production), Richard X Richard (The Chinito Crooners) and Erik Santos Sings The Greatest OPM Classics. They also offer provision of state of the art facilities and handling endorsements. Their office holds a dance studio, band rehearsal and recording studio, per their website.

ADVERTISING

Based on their impressive portfolio, and diverse talents, you bet that aspiring artists from all mediums dream to be handled by the Cornerstone Entertainment and their hard working staff. If you are one of them, and have no idea on how to start your career, I suggest submitting for a casting call is such a good start.

Although there is no actual instructions for submitting your portfolio for casting calls, you can reach out to them easily. Their details can be found at the end of this article. So, prepare your CV, set cards, professional photos and send it all to their email address. If you want to contact them, their details can be found at the end of the article.

Some tip – since you are applying to be their talent, make sure that your set card is updated, concise and contains high quality photos. Remember, of the thousands of people applying for casting calls, you should do your best to stand out.

Cornerstone Entertainment details as shown in their website:

Address: Unit 205 Corporate 145 Bldg.,#101 Mother Ignacia St. Brgy. South Triangle Quezon City

Phone Numbers: (02) 624 4820 / 0917-550-4307 / 0917-550-4345 /0917-550-4303 / 0917-550-4344

Email address: info@cornerstoneent.ph

If you want to remain informed and up to date with their projects, announcements and future endeavors, follow their social media platforms using the below links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ cornerstoneofficial/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ cornerstone/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ Cornerstonetalents

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ Cornerstone_ofc

As a bonus treat, they have uploaded videos of their artists, online performances. You can find them here: Cornerstone Entertainment.

Enjoy the impeccable song renditions of their talented artists from Jaya, Erik Santos and Kyla. If you look good enough, you can also find daily vlogs of KZ Tandingan and cooking show of Moi (Piolo Pascual’s long time personal assistant turned actress).