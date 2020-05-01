COLEEN GARCIA IS PREGNANT! Billy Crawford, excited na sa pagiging daddy

ADVERTISING

“And just like that, we’re going to be parents!”

Ito ang pambungad na caption ni Billy Crawford sa kanyang latest Instagram update kalakip ang larawan nito kasama ang misis na si Coleen Garcia na nagkukumpirma na they’re expecting their first baby!

Patuloy ng singer/actor: “I can’t even express the joy of this day! I’ve been waiting to scream it out to the world.

Yes! My gorgeous wife and I are having a baby!!!!!

Been praying to God for this, and for years, the answer was “not yet”. Fast forward to today, and God has blessed us in His perfect timing. 🙏🏼 😘😗😊

And thank you #myeverything @coleen for bearing with me cause everyone knows I’m the actual pregnant one! Hahaha you’re still sexy, gorgeous, gassy but classy 😅 I Love you so much #Mama

PS: we’re 5 months in so it’s not an ECQ baby lol.” joke pa ni Billy.

Sa kanyang sariling Instagram naman ay nagpahayag din ng pagkatuwa ang soon-to-be mamshie na si Coleen: It’s been over 5 months now. And just like that, we’re more than halfway through! We found out earlier this year, but I’ve been pregnant since Dec 2019, and it’s been quite a ride since then! Thank you to the friends who’ve been praying for us and checking in on us! We’re beyond grateful for this huge blessing! God is always so good. Excited for us, Daddyyy @billycrawford 😜

Dagdag pa nito: “We had a feeling that this year was gonna be unpredictable, but damn, 2020 is something else! Still, God has a plan, and His plans are always better than ours. His timing is always perfect. Mysterious at times, but perfect nonetheless <3 In spite of everything that has been happening, we got to start the year with an unbeatable glimmer of HOPE that we continue to hang on to and treasure. It’s enough to make every day much brighter.

I know we didn’t expect to be where we are at this moment, but just know and trust that God is at work in each of our lives, even in times of uncertainty. So far, this year has taught us that much. As for us, the timing may be scary, but our journey so far has given us enough confidence and assurance that everything is absolutely great! When fear and doubt are replaced with trust and faith, that’s when we allow blessings and miracles to come into our lives.”

Ilan sa mga celebrities na bumati sa mag-asawa ay sina Vice Ganda, Nadine Lustre, Lovi Poe, Sarah Lahbati, Solenn Heussaff, Marco Gumabao, Yen Santos at Kylie Mendoza.

Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Crawford! Madadagdagan na naman ng cute. Little angel ang mundo ng Philippine showbiz!