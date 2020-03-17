Christopher de Leon tinamaan ng COVID-19; humihingi ng panalangin

ADVERTISING

IKINAGULAT ng buong showbiz industry ang balitang carrier na ngayon ng corona virus o COVID-19 ang Love Thy Woman lead actor na si Christopher de Leon.

Kinumpirma ito ni Boyet (tawag sa aktor) sa kanyang Instagram post ilang oras na ang nakakaraan.

Ani Boyet, “To all my family and friends, especially in the entertainment business:

“Today, our doctor confirmed that I have COVID-19. I’ve had no recent travel history outside of the Philippines and no known contact with anyone who is positive to have the virus. However, due to the nature of my work in the entertainment business, I have interacted with many people.

“I therefore ask anyone who has come in contact me within the last week or two to observe stringent self-quarantine, observe for symptoms and follow the triage procedures published by the DOH, whether asymptomatic or not.”

Dahil sa pangyayari ay naka-quarantine na rin ngayon ang mga kapamilya ni Boyet at ang asawang si Sandy Andolong.

“Please cooperate with the authorities in their contact tracing efforts. My wife Sandy, daughter Mica & our kasambahay are in self-quarantine at home. In this time of trial, we ask for your prayers and we continue to praise and thank the Lord for His goodness in our lives.”

Humingi kami ng update kay Sunshine Cruz na isa sa mga kasamahan ni Boyet sa Love Thy Woman kung ano ang naging resulta ng pagsusuri sa mga artistang huling nakaeksena ng aktor sa afternoon soap pero wala pa siyang ibinabahagi sa amin.