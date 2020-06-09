BTS World – How to Install and Play on Smartphone

ADVERTISING

EVEN IF you are not a Korean pop ( or Kpop) fan, chances are you have most likely heard one or so songs of the BTS. BTS which is a Korean expression Bangtan Sonyeondan literally translates to “Bulletproof Boy Scouts”. Their massive fanbase all over the world call themselves the ARMY. And their songs and videos are played everywhere!

They debuted with the song 2 Cool 4 Skool as the inauguration single. The band released their album in 2013 with the song No More Dream as the single’s title track. From there, they had received some awards including Best Male New Artist from Mnet Asian Music Awards and New Artist of the Year from Melon Music Awards. We should have known that they are about to take the world by storm.

In terms of music career, their achievements are most often compared with The Beatles. Billboard acknowledged that they are the first group, since The Beatles, to have three number 1 songs in less than a year. In 2019, they are also the first artist from South Korea to top the UK’s Album chart with their album “Map of the Soul: Persona”. Yup, they are that huge.

Their numerous achievement in music had contributed to spreading Korean culture all over the world. Hence, they have been continuously receiving nods and recognition for their hard work beyond entertainment. The most prominent are from the United Nations when they had been appointed as the Top Rank in the Global Sustainable Future Leaders in 2019, from the Time Magazine as 25 Most Influential People on the Internet (2017-2019) and from Forbes as Korea Power Celebrity (2017-2020).

With their crazy schedule, beyond hyper personalities and concert tours all over the world, can you imagine being their manager? How wild it gets with the pressure on your shoulders in a fast-paced and high-powered lifestyle? Do you think you can manage? That hypothetical question has an answer! The BTS World game app allows you to become the groups manager in the game!

ADVERTISING

Launched in 2019, the BTS World includes more than ten thousand photos, about a hundred never been seen video clips and of course, new and original soundtrack that was recorded by the group specifically for the game. The premise of the game is that you can build the career of the boys from ground up. Below you can see each of the guy’s backgrounds (based on the Another Story – the mode where you as the manager help fulfill their goals or solve their problems)

1. Kim Namjun – he is a student who loves mystery. As a creative writing and literature student, he dreams to become a novelist one day.

2. Kim Seok Jin –As someone who dreams of becoming a world class hotelier, he starts by working as a hotel intern.

3. Min Yunki – A musical prodigy, who pursues piano education, he is considered to be one of the top students in the field.

4. Jeong Hoseok – A student of veterinary medicine, he loves animals and aspires to become a veterinary one day.

5. Park Jimin – A high school student living with his grandmother who runs a rice cake shop, he is an amateur dancer torn facing two difficult paths.

6. Kim Taehyung – Always been a city boy, he found himself working in a farm during the summer vacation of his high school days.

7. Jeon Jeongguk – An equally talented student, he is practically good in everything he does. But there is only one thing in his heart, which is Taekwondo.

It will take you back to their pre-debut years (2012) as a Big Hit Entertainment employee and their newly appointed manager. Your tasks include all necessary assignments that would lead them up to reach their global stardom. From their wardrobe, haircuts, to their dorms, you have it all on your plate to handle. The series of missions that you have to complete are also highly challenging since you have to do it under a time constraint, really very realistic don’t you think?

The BTS World is a free play game developed by Takeone Company corp and published by Netmarble. It took about two years to develop. Since it stars the band members, the developers made sure that the characters reflect the member’s true personalities. To play the game, follow these steps:

1. The BTS World app is available for both Apple and Android. Search the app and download.

2. You have the option to download additional data for smoother gameplay. This takes up about 800MB in space. Download away!

3. Gamer ID and an email address is needed. Fill up the form and click Create.

4. A pop up window will appear that would ask you for access to your photos, media contents and files on your device. Just click Allow.

5. You’re done and ready to be their manager!

From there you will have to go through several chapters of the game with various interesting stories. This game, as discussed above, is about surviving tasks and missions as their manager.

As you level up, you can slowly reach the stage where you can interact with the members. This includes seeing the messages and receive calls from the members. As you move up, you get to unlock specific player levels.

The whole game involves several story stages where you get to see story screens and dialogue with the members. The Mission stages includes clearing missions using member cards and here you also get rewards as you clear more missions. Finally, the Cinematic stages, any my personal favorite, includes the cinematic clips of our seven favorite boys. Check out the BTS World website for more information!